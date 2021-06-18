Tottenham repays COVID loan, frees up funds for signings

Friday, June 18, 2021 | The Associated Press


This Sunday, May 2, 2021 file photo shows a general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Tottenham has paid back the 175 million pounds ($243 million) it borrowed from the Bank of England as part of a coronavirus loan scheme, freeing up cash that could help the Premier League club sign players and a new manager. The north London club said Friday, June 18, 2021 that it repaid the low-interest loan from the 250 million pounds ($347 million) it recently raised from institutional investors.(Nick Potts/Pool via AP, file)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham announced Friday it had paid back the 175 million pounds ($243 million) it borrowed from the Bank of England as part of a coronavirus loan scheme, freeing up cash that could help the Premier League club sign players and a new manager.

The north London club said it repaid the low-interest loan from the 250 million pounds ($347 million) it recently raised from institutional investors.

“The club’s ability to manage effectively throughout the COVID period led to discussions with the same institutions that supported the club in 2019 to refinance stadium funding,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

“Our institutional investors and banks,” he continued, “have been supportive and positive throughout the pandemic despite the uncertainty in the economy and the lack of fans at the stadium for the past two seasons, for which we are very grateful.”

Tottenham was one of dozens of businesses that borrowed from the central bank’s COVID Corporate Financing Facility last year to tide them over during the pandemic and had pledged not to use the funds for player acquisitions.

The club, still in search of a manager after finishing seventh in the Premier League, had reported an annual loss of 63.9 million pounds ($88.7 million) for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, due to the pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums.

When Tottenham reported its fiscal year-end financial results in November, the club also warned of losing out on more than 150 million pounds ($208 million) in revenue if coronavirus restrictions prevented supporters returning through the season. Fans only returned in limited numbers for the final home game of the season.

Tottenham was the Champions League runner-up in 2019 but has now failed in consecutive seasons to qualify for Europe’s elite and lucrative club competition.

Star striker Harry Kane has asked to be sold because he’s unhappy with the direction of the club.

Besides paying back the central bank, the new funding scheme “will also partially repay a bank loan held by the Bank of America which had a shorter term, moving it to fixed rate 15-year money, locking in low interest rates and extending the tenure of the debt,” the club said.

“The long-term sustainability of the club is paramount and the replacement of short-term debt with long-term financing means we are in a secure financial position,” Levy said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index


7 Stocks to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.

Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.

As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.

In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.

These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.

View the "7 Stocks to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)2.2$38.78-2.6%1.86%16.64Buy$38.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.