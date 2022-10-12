S&P 500   3,588.84
DOW   29,239.19
QQQ   262.75
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Battery Metal Gold Rush (Ad)
3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Investors See Opportunity in Huge Global Demand for Lithium (Ad)
Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
Tiny Stock With Big Potential (Ad)
Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup

Wed., October 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

A logo of Toyota Motor Corp. at a dealer Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Tokyo. In a Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022, statement, Toyota Motor Corp. says it has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.

The factory in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, outside the country’s biggest city, Yangon, is owned by Toyota and its trading arm, Toyota Tsusho.

The factory assembles Hilux pickup trucks from semi-knockdown kits and was originally due to turn out 2,500 vehicles a year, beginning in February 2021. Original plans called for an investment of $52.6 million.

In a statement, Toyota Myanmar said it began selling the Hilux double cab trucks in Myanmar as of Tuesday and has begun taking orders for the vehicle. It was unclear exactly when the factory began production.

Many foreign companies have withdrawn from Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Toyota is among more than 100 Japanese and other foreign companies with investments in Thilawa.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)
2.3885 of 5 stars		$135.06+0.1%2.90%8.14Hold$178.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

