S&P 500   4,544.90
DOW   35,677.02
QQQ   374.10
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Italy, UniCredit break off talks on ailing Italian bank
EXPLAINER: What the metaverse is and how it will work
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal
Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin
S&P 500   4,544.90
DOW   35,677.02
QQQ   374.10
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Italy, UniCredit break off talks on ailing Italian bank
EXPLAINER: What the metaverse is and how it will work
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal
Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin
S&P 500   4,544.90
DOW   35,677.02
QQQ   374.10
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Italy, UniCredit break off talks on ailing Italian bank
EXPLAINER: What the metaverse is and how it will work
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal
Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin
S&P 500   4,544.90
DOW   35,677.02
QQQ   374.10
Emirati prosecutors investigating Dubai's Union Properties
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Italy, UniCredit break off talks on ailing Italian bank
EXPLAINER: What the metaverse is and how it will work
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal
Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin

Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars

Sunday, October 24, 2021 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A man walks by the logo on a Toyota car at a showroom in Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota says it is testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars as it works toward commercial applications of the technology. Such engines burn hydrogen as fuel instead of gasoline, much like rockets. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Monday it is testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars as it works toward using the technology in commercial products.

Such engines burn hydrogen as fuel instead of gasoline, much like rockets. The Japanese automaker said testing the technology in race cars will allow it to collect data and try to fix problems on-site.

Toyota Motor Corp. announced earlier that it was developing a hydrogen combustion engine, which Ford Motor Co. and other automakers have also developed. Vehicles powered by such engines are different from fuel cell vehicles that use hydrogen to create electricity, and from electric or hybrid vehicles.

“We want to propose multiple options to meet regional needs,” Naoyuki Sakamoto, chief engineer of the hydrogen-powered engine Corolla model, said in an online news conference.

Sakamoto declined to say when the hydrogen combustion engine may become a commercial product, acknowledging further development are needed to address its so far limited driving range. Infrastructure for fueling such vehicles is another obstacle.

One advantage of hydrogen engines is that minimal adjustments are needed from regular internal combustion engines, except for the fuel piping and injection systems.

The use of hydrogen as fuel comes with some risk concerns, but hydrogen fueling stations are operating across Japan, with no major accidents so far.

Sakamoto said hydrogen is as safe as any other fuel on roads today, noting lithium-ion batteries used in EVs have caused fires, and hydrogen tanks are made of carbon fiber.

The latest hydrogen technology is being tested on a Yaris with a 1.6 liter engine for racing, according to Toyota.

Two hydrogen tanks fit in the back seat area of the racing car, although that is likely to change for commercial models.

Hydrogen may offer some advantages. Batteries for EVs require various minerals, while hydrogen is relatively plentiful in the environment and can be readily stored and transported.

Hydrogen can be created from water by electrolysis, often carried out in school chemistry experiments. Hydrogen can also be converted from solar energy for storage. But depending on how widespread such fuel may become, it could be a lot cheaper to fill up your car than gasoline, whose prices fluctuate wildly. Toyota also said it was producing hydrogen at a geothermal power station in southern Japan.

But the hydrogen engine is not 100% zero emission, emitting a tiny bit of carbon dioxide from the engine oil. Toyota said it has developed technology to purify its nitrogen oxide, or NOx, emissions.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor right now?

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)1.9$173.40flat2.51%8.73BuyN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.