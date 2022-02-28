S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled
S&P 500   4,384.65
DOW   34,058.75
QQQ   345.77
Biden's Russia sanctions may let Moscow profit from oil, gas
BP exiting stake in Russian oil and gas company Rosneft
Live updates: Signs emerge of damage to Russian economy
Live updates: France joins others closing airspace to Russia
Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Live updates: Kremlin: Israel has offered to mediate peace
Live updates: Mayor: Embattled Ukraine capital is encircled

Toyota's Japan production halted over supplier 'malfunction'

Monday, February 28, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


People walk past the logo of Toyota at a showroom in Tokyo, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday.

Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major Toyota supplier had been hit by a suspected cyberattack. No details were given. It was unclear when production would resume.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan declined comment on the reports. A spokeswoman said the company did not have all the details.

A system malfunction at a plant could possibly refer to power being down or other overall problems, but a cyberattack is one possibility.

Toyota Motor Corp. apologized for inconveniencing its customers and promised to fix the supply glitch “as soon as possible.”

Toyota and other automakers already are grappling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some customers have been waiting months for their orders to be delivered.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor right now?

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)2.5$185.38+1.7%2.01%8.91Buy$178.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.