S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs 
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs 
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs 
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week's Super Bowl
Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs 
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment 
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

Toyota's quarterly auto sales sag on computer chips crunch

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A man checks a car at a Toyota show room in Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2021. Toyota’s profit for the fiscal third quarter slipped nearly 6%, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, highlighting the headwinds the world’s automakers are battling in a computer-chips crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s profit slipped nearly 6% last quarter, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday, highlighting the headwinds automakers are facing in a computer chips crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s profit for the three months through December totaled 791.7 billion yen ($6.9 billion), down from 838.7 billion yen the previous year.

Quarterly sales slipped 5% to 7.2 trillion yen ($63 billion).

Toyota officials acknowledged the chips problem could continue through next fiscal year.

Toyota sold 2.5 million vehicles around the world during the fiscal third quarter, down from 2.8 million vehicles the same period a year ago.

It lowered its fiscal year sales forecast to 8.25 million vehicles from an earlier 8.55 million vehicles.

Even the latest number is better than the 7.6 million vehicles Toyota sold last fiscal year, when sales were painfully battered by the pandemic.

When including group manufacturers such as Daihatsu, which makes small cars, and truck maker Hino, Toyota expects retail sales of 10.29 million vehicles for the fiscal year, up from 9.9 million vehicles the previous fiscal year.

The maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand kept its fiscal year profit forecast unchanged at 2.49 trillion yen ($21.7 billion).

Toyota recorded a 2.2 trillion yen profit the previous fiscal year.

Toyota said a favorable exchange had worked as a plus for its latest earnings, while cost reduction efforts and marketing costs dragged on profitability.

The company apologized for the production delays caused by the shortage of chips and other parts because of production snags caused by COVID-19 measures.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused to customers who have to wait a long time until delivery, but we will continue to make improvements through ‘All-Toyota’ together with our dealers and suppliers,” it said in a statement.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Should you invest $1,000 in Toyota Motor right now?

Before you consider Toyota Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toyota Motor wasn't on the list.

While Toyota Motor currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Toyota Motor (TM)2.5$200.32+1.6%1.86%9.63Buy$178.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.