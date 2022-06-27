×
S&P 500   3,900.11 (-0.30%)
DOW   31,438.26 (-0.20%)
QQQ   292.45 (-0.73%)
AAPL   141.66 (+0.00%)
MSFT   264.89 (-1.05%)
META   169.49 (-0.39%)
GOOGL   2,316.67 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.22 (-2.78%)
TSLA   734.76 (-0.32%)
NVDA   168.69 (-1.50%)
NIO   22.95 (-4.69%)
BABA   118.73 (+0.94%)
AMD   86.16 (-1.06%)
MU   58.78 (+0.58%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.71 (-0.55%)
F   12.04 (+0.25%)
DIS   96.61 (-1.20%)
AMC   14.13 (+13.31%)
PFE   51.88 (+0.56%)
PYPL   75.94 (-2.24%)
NFLX   189.14 (-0.90%)
TreeHouse, Devon rise; Spirit Airlines, Royal Caribbean fall

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Spirit Airlines Inc., down $1.95 to $22.57.

Frontier Group sweetened its buyout offer for the airline.

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 94 cents to $41.54.

The food maker is reportedly considering selling its meal prep business.

Devon Energy Corp., up $4.02 to $57.79.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 3 cents to $31.02.

The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.31 to $37.20.

Airlines remain under pressure from scrutiny over widespread flight disruptions.

Royal Caribbean Croup, down $1.43 to $40.33.

Cruise lines slipped as investors remain concerned about the lingering effects of the pandemic and higher fuel prices on the industry.

Pfizer Inc., up 29 cents to $51.88

The drug developer said tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 54 cents to $42.19.

Reliance Industries is reportedly in talks with global banks to raise money for a buyout of the drugstore operator's international business.

