Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)

Tronox, Best Buy fall; Wynn Resorts, PG&E rise

Mon., September 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.15 to $66.80.

The casino operator gained ground on reports that the gambling haven of Macao will ease some travel restrictions starting in November.

Atlas Corp., up 43 cents to $13.95.

A consortium of companies raised its buyout offer for the asset management company.

PG&E Corp., up 14 cents to $12.75.

The utility company will be added to the S&P 500 index Oct. 3.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $5.01 to $181.58.

The generator maker announced the release of a new portable power station.

Amazon.com Inc., up $1.37 to $115.15.

The internet retailer announced a two-day sale on certain items for Prime members in October.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.17 to $31.90.

The White House is announcing an initiative that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets.

Best Buy Co., down $3.46 to $65.32.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending slipped as recession fears grow.

Tronox Holdings Plc., down 21 cents to $11.28.

The chemicals company cut its financial forecast for the third quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Best Buy (BBY)
3.6057 of 5 stars		$65.35-5.0%5.39%8.76Hold$86.13
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
2.1556 of 5 stars		$66.80+12.0%N/A-11.68Moderate Buy$98.32
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Wynn Resorts right now?

Before you consider Wynn Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wynn Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wynn Resorts currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.