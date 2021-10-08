Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank

S&P 500   4,396.90 (-0.07%)
DOW   34,753.16 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   361.44 (-0.42%)
AAPL   143.04 (-0.17%)
MSFT   294.83 (+-0.01%)
FB   330.96 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   2,790.16 (+0.20%)
TSLA   783.97 (-1.21%)
AMZN   3,299.73 (-0.08%)
NVDA   209.49 (-0.60%)
BABA   160.65 (+2.98%)
NIO   36.24 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.40 (-0.81%)
GE   105.52 (+0.01%)
MU   70.09 (-0.64%)
AMD   105.27 (-1.11%)
T   26.90 (-0.70%)
F   15.29 (+2.69%)
ACB   7.35 (-0.41%)
DIS   177.36 (-0.20%)
PFE   42.49 (-0.58%)
BA   227.31 (+0.37%)
AMC   38.16 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,396.90 (-0.07%)
DOW   34,753.16 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   361.44 (-0.42%)
AAPL   143.04 (-0.17%)
MSFT   294.83 (+-0.01%)
FB   330.96 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   2,790.16 (+0.20%)
TSLA   783.97 (-1.21%)
AMZN   3,299.73 (-0.08%)
NVDA   209.49 (-0.60%)
BABA   160.65 (+2.98%)
NIO   36.24 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.40 (-0.81%)
GE   105.52 (+0.01%)
MU   70.09 (-0.64%)
AMD   105.27 (-1.11%)
T   26.90 (-0.70%)
F   15.29 (+2.69%)
ACB   7.35 (-0.41%)
DIS   177.36 (-0.20%)
PFE   42.49 (-0.58%)
BA   227.31 (+0.37%)
AMC   38.16 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,396.90 (-0.07%)
DOW   34,753.16 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   361.44 (-0.42%)
AAPL   143.04 (-0.17%)
MSFT   294.83 (+-0.01%)
FB   330.96 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   2,790.16 (+0.20%)
TSLA   783.97 (-1.21%)
AMZN   3,299.73 (-0.08%)
NVDA   209.49 (-0.60%)
BABA   160.65 (+2.98%)
NIO   36.24 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.40 (-0.81%)
GE   105.52 (+0.01%)
MU   70.09 (-0.64%)
AMD   105.27 (-1.11%)
T   26.90 (-0.70%)
F   15.29 (+2.69%)
ACB   7.35 (-0.41%)
DIS   177.36 (-0.20%)
PFE   42.49 (-0.58%)
BA   227.31 (+0.37%)
AMC   38.16 (+0.05%)
S&P 500   4,396.90 (-0.07%)
DOW   34,753.16 (+-0.01%)
QQQ   361.44 (-0.42%)
AAPL   143.04 (-0.17%)
MSFT   294.83 (+-0.01%)
FB   330.96 (+0.53%)
GOOGL   2,790.16 (+0.20%)
TSLA   783.97 (-1.21%)
AMZN   3,299.73 (-0.08%)
NVDA   209.49 (-0.60%)
BABA   160.65 (+2.98%)
NIO   36.24 (+0.69%)
CGC   13.40 (-0.81%)
GE   105.52 (+0.01%)
MU   70.09 (-0.64%)
AMD   105.27 (-1.11%)
T   26.90 (-0.70%)
F   15.29 (+2.69%)
ACB   7.35 (-0.41%)
DIS   177.36 (-0.20%)
PFE   42.49 (-0.58%)
BA   227.31 (+0.37%)
AMC   38.16 (+0.05%)

Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank

Friday, October 8, 2021 | Bernard Condon, Associated Press


This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in Washington. Former President Donald Trump's company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington D.C. hotel while in office, forcing him at one point get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by a House committee investigating his business. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington, D.C., hotel while in office, forcing him at one point to get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released Friday by a House committee investigating his business.

In addition to the payment delay, the Trump Organization also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel, according to documents released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, business that government ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The documents from the committee, the first public disclosure of audited financial statements from the hotel, show steep losses despite a brisk business while he was in office from lobbyists and businesses and Republican groups.

The loan delay by Deutsche Bank to the president was an “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported by the president because the bank has substantial business in the U.S., the committee said in a letter to the General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the hotel. The hotel is leased by the federal government to the Trump Organization.

“The documents ... raise new and troubling questions about former President Trump’s lease with GSA and the agency’s ability to manage the former president’s conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant,” the committee, overseen by Democrat Carolyn Maloney of New York, wrote in a news release.

Trump's company has been trying to sell the 263-room hotel since the fall of 2019 but has struggled to find buyers.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.