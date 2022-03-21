QQQ   350.08 (-0.28%)
AAPL   165.38 (+0.85%)
MSFT   299.16 (-0.42%)
FB   211.49 (-2.31%)
GOOGL   2,722.03 (-0.02%)
AMZN   3,229.83 (+0.15%)
TSLA   921.16 (+1.74%)
NVDA   267.34 (+1.06%)
BABA   103.59 (-4.35%)
NIO   20.26 (-2.88%)
AMD   115.92 (+2.17%)
CGC   7.02 (-1.40%)
MU   78.35 (-1.33%)
GE   94.82 (-0.81%)
T   23.16 (-0.26%)
F   16.48 (-2.25%)
DIS   138.62 (-1.20%)
AMC   15.86 (+0.38%)
PFE   54.19 (-0.59%)
PYPL   114.65 (-3.47%)
BA   185.90 (-3.59%)
QQQ   350.08 (-0.28%)
AAPL   165.38 (+0.85%)
MSFT   299.16 (-0.42%)
FB   211.49 (-2.31%)
GOOGL   2,722.03 (-0.02%)
AMZN   3,229.83 (+0.15%)
TSLA   921.16 (+1.74%)
NVDA   267.34 (+1.06%)
BABA   103.59 (-4.35%)
NIO   20.26 (-2.88%)
AMD   115.92 (+2.17%)
CGC   7.02 (-1.40%)
MU   78.35 (-1.33%)
GE   94.82 (-0.81%)
T   23.16 (-0.26%)
F   16.48 (-2.25%)
DIS   138.62 (-1.20%)
AMC   15.86 (+0.38%)
PFE   54.19 (-0.59%)
PYPL   114.65 (-3.47%)
BA   185.90 (-3.59%)
QQQ   350.08 (-0.28%)
AAPL   165.38 (+0.85%)
MSFT   299.16 (-0.42%)
FB   211.49 (-2.31%)
GOOGL   2,722.03 (-0.02%)
AMZN   3,229.83 (+0.15%)
TSLA   921.16 (+1.74%)
NVDA   267.34 (+1.06%)
BABA   103.59 (-4.35%)
NIO   20.26 (-2.88%)
AMD   115.92 (+2.17%)
CGC   7.02 (-1.40%)
MU   78.35 (-1.33%)
GE   94.82 (-0.81%)
T   23.16 (-0.26%)
F   16.48 (-2.25%)
DIS   138.62 (-1.20%)
AMC   15.86 (+0.38%)
PFE   54.19 (-0.59%)
PYPL   114.65 (-3.47%)
BA   185.90 (-3.59%)
QQQ   350.08 (-0.28%)
AAPL   165.38 (+0.85%)
MSFT   299.16 (-0.42%)
FB   211.49 (-2.31%)
GOOGL   2,722.03 (-0.02%)
AMZN   3,229.83 (+0.15%)
TSLA   921.16 (+1.74%)
NVDA   267.34 (+1.06%)
BABA   103.59 (-4.35%)
NIO   20.26 (-2.88%)
AMD   115.92 (+2.17%)
CGC   7.02 (-1.40%)
MU   78.35 (-1.33%)
GE   94.82 (-0.81%)
T   23.16 (-0.26%)
F   16.48 (-2.25%)
DIS   138.62 (-1.20%)
AMC   15.86 (+0.38%)
PFE   54.19 (-0.59%)
PYPL   114.65 (-3.47%)
BA   185.90 (-3.59%)

Trump lawyers: Judge abused discretion in forcing testimony

Monday, March 21, 2022 | Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press


Donald Trump, left, Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel in the The Old Post Office in Washington, on Sept. 10, 2013. In papers filed Monday, March 21, 2022, in a state appeals court, former President Trump's lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision in February requiring the former president to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring the former president to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.

In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want the appellate division of the state’s trial court to overturn Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling and invalidate James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony.

They detailed their arguments in a 72-page joint brief Monday, rehashing prior claims that James, a Democrat, had a political vendetta against Trump, a Republican, and that forcing the Trumps to testify would violate their constitutional rights because answers could be used against them in a parallel criminal investigation.

The Trumps’ lawyers contend that Engoron was wrong to limit the scope of a two-hour hearing prior to his ruling and that he didn’t have all of the information necessary to make a proper ruling.

The lawyers said Engoron denied their requests for hearings exploring the nature of coordination between James’ office and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is running the criminal probe, and whether James was engaging in selective prosecution.

James issued a statement in response to the Trumps’ court filing Monday.

“Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump were ordered by a judge to comply with our investigation into Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said.

“Despite continuous efforts to impede this investigation, no one can stop our pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. We will continue to follow the facts without fear or favor.”

The Trumps and the New York attorney general’s office have agreed to pause enforcement of the subpoenas during the appeals process. Court papers indicate the appellate court will likely hear arguments in May or June.

James has said her investigation has uncovered evidence Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to get loans and tax benefits.

If Engoron’s ruling is upheld, it could force Trump into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination — something he’s criticized others for doing in the past.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.