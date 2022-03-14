Turquoise Hill, LKQ rise; Devon Energy, Newmont fall

S&P 500   4,173.11 (-0.74%)
DOW   32,945.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)
S&P 500   4,173.11 (-0.74%)
DOW   32,945.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)
S&P 500   4,173.11 (-0.74%)
DOW   32,945.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)
S&P 500   4,173.11 (-0.74%)
DOW   32,945.24 (+0.00%)
QQQ   318.17 (-1.92%)
AAPL   150.62 (-2.66%)
MSFT   276.44 (-1.30%)
FB   186.63 (-0.52%)
GOOGL   2,519.02 (-3.02%)
AMZN   2,837.06 (-2.52%)
TSLA   766.37 (-3.64%)
NVDA   213.30 (-3.48%)
BABA   77.76 (-10.32%)
NIO   14.10 (-12.26%)
AMD   102.25 (-1.96%)
CGC   5.70 (-6.25%)
MU   69.40 (-4.70%)
GE   92.45 (+0.18%)
T   22.89 (-1.29%)
F   15.74 (-1.87%)
DIS   129.03 (-2.06%)
AMC   13.56 (-5.17%)
PFE   52.25 (+3.94%)
PYPL   96.87 (+0.31%)
BA   175.52 (-0.40%)

Turquoise Hill, LKQ rise; Devon Energy, Newmont fall

Monday, March 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., up $6.42 to $26.55.

Rio Tinto is offering to buy the 49% of the metal and coal mining company that it does not already own.

AstraZeneca Plc., up 9 cents to $60.39.

U.S. regulators approved the drug Lynparza for breast cancer being developed by the pharmaceutical company and its partner Merck’s.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.82 to $77.41.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn increased his buyout offer for the utility.

Yum China Holdings Inc., down 93 cents to $36.55.

The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Devon Energy Corp., down $5.95 to $52.69.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $3.58 to $133.67.

Bond yields rose and helped lift banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., down $3.15 to $73.74.

Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold miner's stock.

LKQ Corp., up $1.11 to $45.16.

One Equity Partners is buying PGW Auto Glass from the vehicle components company.

Should you invest $1,000 in Devon Energy right now?

Before you consider Devon Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Devon Energy wasn't on the list.

While Devon Energy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Yum China (YUMC)2.7$36.55-2.5%1.31%15.96Hold$81.23
LKQ (LKQ)2.8$45.16+2.5%2.21%12.34Buy$63.75
Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)1.5C$34.02+32.5%N/A10.25HoldC$29.17
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)3.0$77.78-0.6%3.55%15.13Buy$91.47
Devon Energy (DVN)2.9$52.69-10.1%0.84%12.64Buy$50.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.