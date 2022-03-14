Turquoise Hill, LKQ rise; Devon Energy, Newmont fall

Monday, March 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., up $6.42 to $26.55.

Rio Tinto is offering to buy the 49% of the metal and coal mining company that it does not already own.

AstraZeneca Plc., up 9 cents to $60.39.

U.S. regulators approved the drug Lynparza for breast cancer being developed by the pharmaceutical company and its partner Merck’s.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.82 to $77.41.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn increased his buyout offer for the utility.

Yum China Holdings Inc., down 93 cents to $36.55.

The operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Devon Energy Corp., down $5.95 to $52.69.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $3.58 to $133.67.

Bond yields rose and helped lift banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Newmont Corp., down $3.15 to $73.74.

Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold miner's stock.

LKQ Corp., up $1.11 to $45.16.

One Equity Partners is buying PGW Auto Glass from the vehicle components company.

