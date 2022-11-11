QQQ   286.28 (+1.25%)
AAPL   148.44 (+1.07%)
MSFT   247.23 (+1.75%)
META   114.32 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   96.38 (+2.60%)
AMZN   100.62 (+4.13%)
TSLA   194.86 (+2.17%)
NVDA   161.75 (+2.70%)
NIO   11.31 (+9.38%)
BABA   70.78 (+1.45%)
AMD   72.68 (+6.15%)
T   18.98 (+0.74%)
MU   60.98 (+1.18%)
CGC   4.18 (+9.71%)
F   14.54 (+2.54%)
GE   86.09 (+0.83%)
DIS   95.31 (+5.36%)
AMC   6.83 (+11.42%)
PYPL   90.50 (+4.26%)
PFE   47.21 (-0.36%)
NFLX   287.39 (+4.52%)
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Fri., November 11, 2022 | Barbara Ortutay, AP Technology Writer

The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter is once again adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts, Thursday, Nov. 10. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.

Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.

After an imposter account registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. had to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

For advertisers who have put their business in Twitter on hold, the fake accounts could be the last straw as Musk’s rocky run atop the platform — laying off half the workforce and triggering high-profile departures — raises questions about its survivability.

There are now two categories of “blue checks,” and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took helm. It notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.

An email sent to Twitter's press address went unanswered. The company's communications department was gutted in the layoffs.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”

Twitter Blue was not available on the platform’s online version, which said signup was only possible on the iPhone version. But the iPhone version did not offer Twitter Blue as an option


Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.

They returned Thursday night, at least for some accounts — including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola, before many vanished again.

Celebrities also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.

AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

