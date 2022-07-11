Twitter, Las Vegas Sands fall; Mullen, La Jolla rise

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,854.43 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,173.84 (-0.52%)
QQQ   289.45 (-2.00%)
AAPL   145.02 (-1.37%)
MSFT   264.59 (-1.15%)
META   163.14 (-4.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.53 (-2.91%)
AMZN   112.00 (-3.06%)
TSLA   702.51 (-6.62%)
NVDA   151.70 (-4.22%)
NIO   20.63 (-8.72%)
BABA   109.57 (-9.37%)
AMD   77.17 (-2.75%)
MU   57.84 (-2.20%)
CGC   2.31 (-11.83%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   61.95 (-2.06%)
F   11.29 (-2.84%)
DIS   93.65 (-2.31%)
AMC   15.00 (+2.32%)
PFE   52.89 (-0.53%)
PYPL   70.60 (-3.85%)
NFLX   177.70 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   3,854.43 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,173.84 (-0.52%)
QQQ   289.45 (-2.00%)
AAPL   145.02 (-1.37%)
MSFT   264.59 (-1.15%)
META   163.14 (-4.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.53 (-2.91%)
AMZN   112.00 (-3.06%)
TSLA   702.51 (-6.62%)
NVDA   151.70 (-4.22%)
NIO   20.63 (-8.72%)
BABA   109.57 (-9.37%)
AMD   77.17 (-2.75%)
MU   57.84 (-2.20%)
CGC   2.31 (-11.83%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   61.95 (-2.06%)
F   11.29 (-2.84%)
DIS   93.65 (-2.31%)
AMC   15.00 (+2.32%)
PFE   52.89 (-0.53%)
PYPL   70.60 (-3.85%)
NFLX   177.70 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   3,854.43 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,173.84 (-0.52%)
QQQ   289.45 (-2.00%)
AAPL   145.02 (-1.37%)
MSFT   264.59 (-1.15%)
META   163.14 (-4.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.53 (-2.91%)
AMZN   112.00 (-3.06%)
TSLA   702.51 (-6.62%)
NVDA   151.70 (-4.22%)
NIO   20.63 (-8.72%)
BABA   109.57 (-9.37%)
AMD   77.17 (-2.75%)
MU   57.84 (-2.20%)
CGC   2.31 (-11.83%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   61.95 (-2.06%)
F   11.29 (-2.84%)
DIS   93.65 (-2.31%)
AMC   15.00 (+2.32%)
PFE   52.89 (-0.53%)
PYPL   70.60 (-3.85%)
NFLX   177.70 (-4.96%)
S&P 500   3,854.43 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,173.84 (-0.52%)
QQQ   289.45 (-2.00%)
AAPL   145.02 (-1.37%)
MSFT   264.59 (-1.15%)
META   163.14 (-4.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.53 (-2.91%)
AMZN   112.00 (-3.06%)
TSLA   702.51 (-6.62%)
NVDA   151.70 (-4.22%)
NIO   20.63 (-8.72%)
BABA   109.57 (-9.37%)
AMD   77.17 (-2.75%)
MU   57.84 (-2.20%)
CGC   2.31 (-11.83%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   61.95 (-2.06%)
F   11.29 (-2.84%)
DIS   93.65 (-2.31%)
AMC   15.00 (+2.32%)
PFE   52.89 (-0.53%)
PYPL   70.60 (-3.85%)
NFLX   177.70 (-4.96%)

Twitter, Las Vegas Sands fall; Mullen, La Jolla rise

Monday, July 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twitter Inc., down $4.16 to $32.65.

Elon Musk wants to abandon his $44 billion offer to buy the social media company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., up $2.75 to $6.14.

Innoviva is buying the drug developer for about $149 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc., up 5 cents to $1.22.

The electric vehicle maker signed a deal to build cargo vans for Amazon delivery partner DellPack Logistics.

AZZ Inc., up 98 cents to $42.01.

The electrical equipment maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $2.17 to $32.21.

The Asian gambling center of Macao will close all its casinos for a week starting Monday as it tries to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $3.09 to $29.53.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Bank of America Corp., down 33 cents to $31.46.

Banks fell along with bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 44 cents to $85.64.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)
1.4688 of 5 stars		$6.14+81.1%N/A40.93N/AN/A
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.1763 of 5 stars		$85.71-0.4%4.11%14.21Hold$90.48
AZZ (AZZ)
1.2586 of 5 stars		$42.03+2.4%1.62%12.51N/AN/A
Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
1.6984 of 5 stars		$32.21-6.3%N/A13.37Moderate Buy$47.69
Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
2.5046 of 5 stars		$29.57-9.4%3.65%13.20Buy$55.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Greenbrier Companies right now?

Before you consider Greenbrier Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenbrier Companies wasn't on the list.

While Greenbrier Companies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.