Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken products

DEXTER, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4500 tons (4082.33 metric tonnes) of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Dexter, Missouri-based Tyson Foods, according to a statement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

