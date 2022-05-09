S&P 500   3,991.24 (-3.20%)
DOW   32,245.70 (-1.99%)
QQQ   297.15 (-3.91%)
AAPL   152.06 (-3.32%)
MSFT   264.58 (-3.69%)
FB   196.21 (-3.71%)
GOOGL   2,250.22 (-2.80%)
AMZN   2,175.78 (-5.21%)
TSLA   787.11 (-9.07%)
NVDA   169.50 (-9.24%)
BABA   84.84 (-5.79%)
NIO   13.55 (-9.18%)
AMD   86.36 (-9.42%)
CGC   5.55 (-7.04%)
MU   67.93 (-3.44%)
T   19.55 (-2.40%)
GE   72.97 (-6.72%)
F   13.37 (-5.91%)
DIS   106.98 (-3.00%)
AMC   12.52 (-9.01%)
PFE   48.64 (-0.82%)
PYPL   79.53 (-2.63%)
NFLX   173.10 (-4.35%)
Uber, Elanco fall; TreeHouse Foods, Energizer rise

Monday, May 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

TreeHouse Foods Inc., up $4.42 to $34.96.

The maker of own-brand packaged food for grocery stores beat analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $3.02 to $23.05.

The ride-hailing company is reportedly cutting back on hiring and costs.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down $2.02 to $7.46.

The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down $1.95 to $21.84.

The animal healthcare company's financial forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Viatris Inc., up 53 cents to $10.48.

The generic drugmaker beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $3.54 to $33.52.

The maker of Energizer and Eveready batteries reported strong second-quarter financial results.

BioNTech SE, up $4.15 to $140.32.

The drug developer beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Chevron Corp., down $11.44 to $159.25.

Energy companies slipped along with falling oil prices.

