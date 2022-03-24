S&P 500   4,543.06
Uber, Ollie's rise; KB Home, Steelcase fall

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.64 to $34.70.

The company is partnering with Curb, a ride-hailing app for licensed taxi and for-hire rides.

KB Home, down $1.65 to $34.38.

The homebuilder's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $2.39 to $43.06.

The retailer's fiscal fourth-quarter profits beat Wall Street forecasts.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $9.28 to $91.91.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other clothing lines reported strong earnings and gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Nikola Corp., up 52 cents to $9.66.

The electric truck maker gave investors an encouraging operations update and forecast.

Steelcase Inc., down 74 cents to $11.21.

The office furniture maker gave Wall Street a disappointing earnings forecast.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.64 to $51.45.

The gold mining company gained ground along with gold prices.

Spotify Technology SA, up 69 cents to $149.26.

Google is reportedly allowing the music-streaming service operator to use its own payment system in its Android app.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Oxford Industries (OXM)2.5$91.93+0.0%1.83%11.80Hold$114.00
Uber Technologies (UBER)2.2$34.06-1.8%N/A-106.44Buy$64.33
 

