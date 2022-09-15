Uber responding to unspecified 'cybersecurity incident'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber says it is responding to an unspecified “cybersecurity incident.”

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing service said on Twitter Thursday night that it is in touch with law enforcement and will have updates as soon as they are available.

The company confirmed in an email to The Associated Press Thursday night that the tweet is authentic. It did not answer questions about what exactly was breached or whether the ride-hailing platform was affected.

The email said that updates would be posted on its Uber Comms twitter feed.

