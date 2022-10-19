UK inflation accelerates to 40-year-high amid food cost rise

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,719.98
DOW   30,523.80
QQQ   271.48
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Will Goldman Sachs' Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
S&P 500   3,719.98
DOW   30,523.80
QQQ   271.48
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Will Goldman Sachs' Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
S&P 500   3,719.98
DOW   30,523.80
QQQ   271.48
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Will Goldman Sachs' Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
S&P 500   3,719.98
DOW   30,523.80
QQQ   271.48
How to Make a Boring Industry Sexy and Appealing
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks 
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
Will Goldman Sachs' Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?

UK inflation accelerates to 40-year-high amid food cost rise

Wed., October 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

Traffic outside the Bank of England, in the financial district in the City of London, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in September as the soaring cost of food squeezed household budgets.

The consumer price index rose 10.1%, compared with 9.9% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The new data shows inflation returned to the July peak and is once again at the highest since early 1982.

The increase was driven by food prices, which leapt by 14.5% from a year earlier, the biggest jump since 1980, the ONS said.

The rise increases expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates further and faster as it struggles to return inflation to its 2% target.

It will also make it more difficult for the government’s new Treasury chief, who took office less than a week ago, to restore financial stability after the government’s economic plan roiled financial markets over the past month. Jeremey Hunt has said the government “will prioritize help for the most vulnerable while delivering wider economic stability.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine has boosted food and energy prices around the world, with shipments of oil, grain and cooking oil disrupted. That has added to price rises that began last year as the global economy started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.