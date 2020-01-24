S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
FB   217.95 (-0.82%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
MU   57.76 (-2.43%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
BAC   33.54 (-1.70%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
FB   217.95 (-0.82%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
MU   57.76 (-2.43%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
BAC   33.54 (-1.70%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
FB   217.95 (-0.82%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
MU   57.76 (-2.43%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
BAC   33.54 (-1.70%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
S&P 500   3,295.47 (-0.90%)
DOW   28,989.73 (-0.58%)
QQQ   222.70 (-0.84%)
AAPL   318.31 (-0.29%)
FB   217.95 (-0.82%)
MSFT   165.04 (-1.01%)
GOOGL   1,466.17 (-1.25%)
AMZN   1,861.64 (-1.22%)
CGC   22.65 (-7.78%)
NVDA   250.48 (-0.94%)
BABA   213.75 (-2.46%)
MU   57.76 (-2.43%)
TSLA   564.82 (-1.29%)
AMD   50.35 (-2.63%)
ACB   1.99 (-3.86%)
F   9.00 (-1.53%)
NFLX   353.16 (+1.02%)
BAC   33.54 (-1.70%)
DIS   140.08 (-1.49%)
GILD   63.15 (-1.24%)
Log in

UK investigates Takeaway.com-Just Eat food delivery merger

Posted on Friday, January 24th, 2020 By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British regulators have opened an initial investigation into a merger between U.K.-based food delivery company Just Eat and its Dutch rival Takeaway.com over worries that it might stifle competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it's looking into whether the 6 billion-pound ($8 billion) deal will "result in a substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. market.

Just Eat shareholders accepted Takeaway.com's bid this month, in a deal to form one of the biggest players in the fiercely competitive food delivery market. Takeaway.com indicated the deal would still proceed but would be delayed by a week, with shares in the renamed Just Eat Takeaway.com now expected to start trading on Feb. 3.

The Dutch company pulled out of Britain in 2016. It said the regulator would be examining whether it would have re-entered the U.K. market without the Just Eat deal.

Takeaway.com said it “is confident that merger clearance will be obtained.”


More on MarketBeat
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel