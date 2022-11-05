UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover
S&P 500   3,770.55
DOW   32,403.22
QQQ   264.68
Get a Black Friday Deal on This Go-Anywhere Apple Watch Charger
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Wall Street wavers after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Wall Street rises after jobs data, hopes for China rebound
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/4/2022
Goldman Sachs Alum Sounds Alarm on "Next US Crisis" (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

Sat., November 5, 2022 | Danica Kirka, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday.

Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in the port city of Dover on Oct. 30. While the flames were quickly extinguished, two people were injured in the attack and more than 700 migrants had to be relocated.

Investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses and recovered evidence, including “digital media devices,” that suggest Leak was motivated by extreme right-wing ideology, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said in a statement.

“Whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology,” said Tim Jacques, senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing. “This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident.”

Britain’s asylum system is struggling to keep up with a sharp increase in the number of migrants crossing the English Channel from France in small boats. About 40,000 people have made the hazardous journey already this year, up from 28,000 in all of 2021 and 8,500 in 2020.

The government, led by the center-right Conservative Party, is under pressure to solve the problem after promising to cut immigration and regain control of the country’s borders after the U.K. left the European Union.

In an effort to discourage people from making the risky crossing, the government has announced a controversial plan to send those who arrive in small boats on a one-way journey to Rwanda. The program is on hold in the face of legal challenges from critics who say it is immoral and impractical.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Should you invest $1,000 in Dover right now?

Before you consider Dover, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dover wasn't on the list.

While Dover currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.