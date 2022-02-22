S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

Ukraine-Russia: Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Frank Jordans, Associated Press


Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. Russia has fulfilled its long-term contracts but failed to sell additional gas on the spot market despite high prices, while pushing German approval of its contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a way to solve Europe's gas squeeze. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

Scholz said his government made the decision in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that he said marked a “serious break of international law.”

“Now it's up to the international community to react to this one-sided, incomprehensible and unjustified action by the Russian president,” he told reporters in Berlin, adding that it was necessary to “send a clear signal to Moscow that such actions won't remain without consequences.”

The decision is a significant move for the German government, which had long resisted pulling the plug on the project despite pressure from the United States and some European countries to do so. Washington has for years argued that building another pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

“The situation now is fundamentally different," Scholz said, explaining that the government had decided to withdraw a report on the impact that the pipeline — which hasn’t begun operating yet — would have on the security of Germany's gas supplies.

“That may sound technical, but it's a necessary administrative step without which the certification of the pipeline cannot happen now,” he said.

Scholz added that Germany's Economy Ministry would reassess the situation in light of the latest developments.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he added.

Germany meets about a quarter of its energy needs with natural gas, a share that will increase in the coming years as the country switches off its last three nuclear power plants and phases out the use of coal. About half of the natural gas used in Germany comes from Russia.

The government aims to end the use of all fossil fuels in Germany by 2045.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.