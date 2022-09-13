50% OFF
S&P 500   3,971.99 (-3.37%)
DOW   31,389.52 (-3.06%)
QQQ   296.92 (-4.45%)
AAPL   155.38 (-4.93%)
MSFT   255.53 (-4.17%)
META   155.99 (-7.68%)
GOOGL   105.78 (-4.58%)
AMZN   128.80 (-5.61%)
TSLA   295.66 (-2.88%)
NVDA   134.40 (-7.34%)
NIO   22.17 (+1.93%)
BABA   89.94 (-5.02%)
AMD   78.24 (-7.56%)
T   17.06 (-1.84%)
MU   54.21 (-6.44%)
CGC   3.52 (-8.09%)
F   15.04 (-3.22%)
GE   71.78 (-4.70%)
DIS   113.47 (-2.51%)
AMC   9.65 (-5.58%)
PYPL   96.43 (-1.25%)
PFE   46.75 (-2.11%)
NFLX   222.85 (-5.78%)
Union, GE reach deal on raises at Massachusetts plant

Tue., September 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this April 19 2011 file photo the General Electric logo is seen on a sign at the entrance to the aviation manufacturing plant in Lynn, Mass. The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. says it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at the Massachusetts aviation plant. Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after six years of work, instead of as many as 10 required under the old system. The tentative agreement first reported Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 must be ratified by workers in a vote set for later this month. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The largest union representing workers for General Electric Co. said Tuesday it's reached an agreement with the company to speed up raises for workers at a Massachusetts aviation plant.

Under the deal, workers would be eligible for raises sooner and could reach the top pay rate after six years of work, instead of as many as 10 required under the old system.

Some 540 workers will see their pay go up, or become eligible for raises sooner, if the agreement is approved by workers in a vote set for later this month.

GE implemented an accelerated raise schedule this summer at at plants in Rutland, Vermont, and Hooksett, N.H.

“GE pays its employees competitive wages in every community in which we operate," a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to the AP.

IUE-CWA Local 201, the union that negotiated the deal, called it a “massive win” for workers, especially as they are dealing with higher living costs brought on by inflation.

“As we prepare to negotiate our national union contract for GE workers across the country, this sends a powerful message to the company that we can organize effectively against stagnating wages and keep good jobs in our community," union president Adam Kaszynski said in a statement emailed to the AP.

___

This story has been updated to correct that the accelerated wage schedule has already been implemented at plants in New Hampshire and Vermont.

