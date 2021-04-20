United Airlines, Altria Group fall; IBM, ManpowerGroup rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Canadian National Railway Co., down $7.98 to $110.15.

The railroad operator made a rival buyout offer for Kansas City Southern to top Canadian Pacific Railway.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.04 to $138.16.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $4.69 to $50.30.

The airline's first-quarter loss was worse than analysts had expected.

Abbott Laboratories, down $4.53 to $120.

The maker of Pedialyte reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.14 to $137.75.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper is raising prices because of higher commodity costs.

Altria Group Inc., down $1.89 to $47.19.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering requiring tobacco companies to cut the nicotine level of cigarettes sold in the U.S.

ManpowerGroup Inc., up $4.10 to $113.20.

The staffing company's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dover Corp., up $4.43 to $144.86

The Illinois-based maker of garbage trucks and fuel pumps reported strong financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Altria Group (MO) 2.0 $47.19 -3.9% 7.29% 131.09 Buy $50.30 United Airlines (UAL) 1.2 $50.30 -8.5% N/A -3.06 Hold $53.89 Canadian National Railway (CNR) 1.3 C$138.85 -6.3% 1.66% 27.77 Hold C$147.09 The Procter & Gamble (PG) 2.1 $137.75 +0.8% 2.29% 26.34 Buy $149.13 International Business Machines (IBM) 2.4 $138.16 +3.8% 4.72% 15.65 Hold $142.10 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2.4 $120.00 -3.6% 1.50% 63.49 Buy $124.06 Dover (DOV) 2.1 $144.86 +3.2% 1.37% 31.49 Hold $132.25 Kansas City Southern (KSU) 1.9 $295.50 +15.2% 0.73% 48.84 Buy $231.20

