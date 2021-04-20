United Airlines, Altria Group fall; IBM, ManpowerGroup rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Canadian National Railway Co., down $7.98 to $110.15.
The railroad operator made a rival buyout offer for Kansas City Southern to top Canadian Pacific Railway.
International Business Machines Corp., up $5.04 to $138.16.
The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $4.69 to $50.30.
The airline's first-quarter loss was worse than analysts had expected.
Abbott Laboratories, down $4.53 to $120.
The maker of Pedialyte reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.14 to $137.75.
The maker of Charmin toilet paper is raising prices because of higher commodity costs.
Altria Group Inc., down $1.89 to $47.19.
The Biden administration is reportedly considering requiring tobacco companies to cut the nicotine level of cigarettes sold in the U.S.
ManpowerGroup Inc., up $4.10 to $113.20.
The staffing company's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Dover Corp., up $4.43 to $144.86
The Illinois-based maker of garbage trucks and fuel pumps reported strong financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.
