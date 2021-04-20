United Airlines, Altria Group fall; IBM, ManpowerGroup rise

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Canadian National Railway Co., down $7.98 to $110.15.

The railroad operator made a rival buyout offer for Kansas City Southern to top Canadian Pacific Railway.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.04 to $138.16.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $4.69 to $50.30.

The airline's first-quarter loss was worse than analysts had expected.

Abbott Laboratories, down $4.53 to $120.

The maker of Pedialyte reported disappointing first-quarter revenue.

Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.14 to $137.75.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper is raising prices because of higher commodity costs.

Altria Group Inc., down $1.89 to $47.19.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering requiring tobacco companies to cut the nicotine level of cigarettes sold in the U.S.

ManpowerGroup Inc., up $4.10 to $113.20.

The staffing company's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dover Corp., up $4.43 to $144.86

The Illinois-based maker of garbage trucks and fuel pumps reported strong financial results and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Featured Article: Forex



7 Things You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency

The Cryptocurrency Market Is About To Boil Over

The cryptocurrency was quiet for years, but it’s starting to boil over once again. With the price of Bitcoin up 550%, it certainly seems like the sky is the limit.

Whether or not you choose to trade Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, it is important to understand what it is and the trends driving it.

The bottom line, however, is that the world’s money is flowing onto the blockchain, and the use of cryptocurrency is growing at an exponential rate.

View the "7 Things You Need To Know About Cryptocurrency".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Altria Group (MO)2.0$47.19-3.9%7.29%131.09Buy$50.30
United Airlines (UAL)1.2$50.30-8.5%N/A-3.06Hold$53.89
Canadian National Railway (CNR)1.3C$138.85-6.3%1.66%27.77HoldC$147.09
The Procter & Gamble (PG)2.1$137.75+0.8%2.29%26.34Buy$149.13
International Business Machines (IBM)2.4$138.16+3.8%4.72%15.65Hold$142.10
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)2.4$120.00-3.6%1.50%63.49Buy$124.06
Dover (DOV)2.1$144.86+3.2%1.37%31.49Hold$132.25
Kansas City Southern (KSU)1.9$295.50+15.2%0.73%48.84Buy$231.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.