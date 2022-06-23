United cuts flights at Newark in effort to reduce delays

×
S&P 500   3,761.86 (+0.05%)
DOW   30,384.80 (-0.32%)
QQQ   281.92 (+0.45%)
AAPL   136.66 (+0.97%)
MSFT   255.37 (+0.88%)
META   156.43 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,229.22 (-0.02%)
AMZN   110.11 (+1.06%)
TSLA   700.02 (-1.16%)
NVDA   160.31 (-2.01%)
NIO   22.36 (-0.84%)
BABA   109.01 (+3.67%)
AMD   80.93 (-3.37%)
MU   55.44 (-1.60%)
CGC   3.47 (+3.89%)
T   20.12 (-0.98%)
GE   63.21 (-2.06%)
F   11.34 (-1.22%)
DIS   92.41 (-1.17%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.63%)
PFE   49.44 (+0.75%)
PYPL   72.21 (-1.04%)
NFLX   177.44 (-0.81%)
S&P 500   3,761.86 (+0.05%)
DOW   30,384.80 (-0.32%)
QQQ   281.92 (+0.45%)
AAPL   136.66 (+0.97%)
MSFT   255.37 (+0.88%)
META   156.43 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,229.22 (-0.02%)
AMZN   110.11 (+1.06%)
TSLA   700.02 (-1.16%)
NVDA   160.31 (-2.01%)
NIO   22.36 (-0.84%)
BABA   109.01 (+3.67%)
AMD   80.93 (-3.37%)
MU   55.44 (-1.60%)
CGC   3.47 (+3.89%)
T   20.12 (-0.98%)
GE   63.21 (-2.06%)
F   11.34 (-1.22%)
DIS   92.41 (-1.17%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.63%)
PFE   49.44 (+0.75%)
PYPL   72.21 (-1.04%)
NFLX   177.44 (-0.81%)
S&P 500   3,761.86 (+0.05%)
DOW   30,384.80 (-0.32%)
QQQ   281.92 (+0.45%)
AAPL   136.66 (+0.97%)
MSFT   255.37 (+0.88%)
META   156.43 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,229.22 (-0.02%)
AMZN   110.11 (+1.06%)
TSLA   700.02 (-1.16%)
NVDA   160.31 (-2.01%)
NIO   22.36 (-0.84%)
BABA   109.01 (+3.67%)
AMD   80.93 (-3.37%)
MU   55.44 (-1.60%)
CGC   3.47 (+3.89%)
T   20.12 (-0.98%)
GE   63.21 (-2.06%)
F   11.34 (-1.22%)
DIS   92.41 (-1.17%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.63%)
PFE   49.44 (+0.75%)
PYPL   72.21 (-1.04%)
NFLX   177.44 (-0.81%)
S&P 500   3,761.86 (+0.05%)
DOW   30,384.80 (-0.32%)
QQQ   281.92 (+0.45%)
AAPL   136.66 (+0.97%)
MSFT   255.37 (+0.88%)
META   156.43 (+0.37%)
GOOGL   2,229.22 (-0.02%)
AMZN   110.11 (+1.06%)
TSLA   700.02 (-1.16%)
NVDA   160.31 (-2.01%)
NIO   22.36 (-0.84%)
BABA   109.01 (+3.67%)
AMD   80.93 (-3.37%)
MU   55.44 (-1.60%)
CGC   3.47 (+3.89%)
T   20.12 (-0.98%)
GE   63.21 (-2.06%)
F   11.34 (-1.22%)
DIS   92.41 (-1.17%)
AMC   11.89 (-5.63%)
PFE   49.44 (+0.75%)
PYPL   72.21 (-1.04%)
NFLX   177.44 (-0.81%)

United cuts flights at Newark in effort to reduce delays

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., on July 1, 2020. United Airlines will cut about 50 flights a day in Newark, to try to limit flight delays and cancellations there this summer. A United spokeswoman said Thursday, June 23, 2022 that the flights being cut are all domestic, and no destinations are being dropped entirely. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines will cut about 50 flights a day out of Newark, New Jersey, to reduce long delays that the airline blames on airport construction and other issues.

The cuts– about 12% of United flights in Newark -- will start July 1 and last the rest of the summer. United is the dominant airline at Newark Liberty International Airport, which is just across the Hudson River from New York City and gets heavy use from people living in and around the city.

United’s chief operations officer, Jon Roitman, told employees that the airline has enough planes, pilots and other workers to run its Newark schedule, but cutting flights “should help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time performance.”

Only domestic flights will be reduced, a United spokeswoman said Thursday, adding that United will not drop any destinations from Newark. The airline got a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce flights, she said.

Newark is among the nation’s busiest airports and often has the highest number of flight delays. United CEO Scott Kirby has accused other airlines — Spirit and JetBlue in particular — of operating more flights than allowed under federal rules, and said FAA has “just let people brazenly break the rules.”

United’s cuts at Newark arrive as airline industry faces more scrutiny over widespread delays and cancellations this summer. Bad weather and staffing shortages contributed to problems over both the Memorial Day and Juneteenth holiday weekends.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with airline leaders last week and later threatened to sanction airlines if they fail to meet consumer-protection standards.

Several airlines have trimmed summer schedules in an effort to improve reliability of the remaining flights.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Airlines (UAL)
2.6314 of 5 stars		$34.99-4.7%N/A-5.71Buy$63.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.