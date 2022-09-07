United nudges 3Q revenue estimate higher after busy summer





CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines' third-quarter revenue will be higher than it had expected due to strong summer travel demand.

The Chicago carrier said Wednesday that revenue will be 12% higher than in the same quarter of 2019, up from its previous projection of an 11% increase over pre-pandemic levels.

United paid slightly more than it had expected to for jet fuel, but that was offset by a slightly smaller increase in other costs on a per-seat basis. Profit margins, excluding special items, was about 10.5%, compared with a previous forecast of 10%, the company said.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rose about 2% with other U.S. airlines rising as well on Wednesday.

