S&P 500   3,858.00 (-0.36%)
DOW   32,636.07 (-0.30%)
QQQ   275.35 (-0.94%)
AAPL   149.95 (-2.21%)
MSFT   227.77 (-1.88%)
META   96.81 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   91.76 (-2.91%)
AMZN   97.27 (-5.05%)
TSLA   228.65 (+0.49%)
NVDA   136.26 (+0.96%)
NIO   9.89 (+2.28%)
BABA   66.93 (+5.27%)
AMD   60.08 (+0.03%)
T   18.29 (+0.33%)
MU   55.03 (+1.72%)
CGC   3.49 (-6.43%)
F   13.37 (+0.00%)
GE   77.61 (-0.26%)
DIS   106.47 (-0.07%)
AMC   6.29 (-5.56%)
PYPL   83.29 (-0.35%)
PFE   47.86 (+2.81%)
NFLX   288.00 (-1.33%)
United pilots reject contract offer as they push for raises

Tue., November 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. United Airlines pilots have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the latest move showing the resolve by airline unions to push for significant pay raises. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines pilots have overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract, the latest move showing the resolve by airline unions to push for significant pay raises.

The deal would have given pilots raises of nearly 15% over 18 months, according to the union.

The Air Line Pilots Association said Tuesday that 94% of the nearly 10,000 United pilots who took part voted against United's most recent contract offer.

The union accused United of refusing to respond to its latest proposal on wages. The union said it is determined to win an industry-leading contract “that fully recognizes our contributions to the success of our airline.”

United did not comment immediately.

The vote was announced one day after pilots at Delta approved a symbolic strike-authorization vote to protest the lack of a new contract. Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes.

