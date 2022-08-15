Unity Software, Turquoise Hill fall; Gilead, Moderna rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Exxon Mobil Corp.. down $1.68 to $92.32.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $3.25 to 66.21.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its breast cancer treatment.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., down $2.95 to $23.30.

The copper and gold mining company rejected a buyout proposal from Rio Tinto.

Unity Software Inc., down $4.17 to $54.30.

The video gaming software company rejected a buyout offer from AppLovin and accepted a rival deal with ironSource.

Cardinal Health Inc., up 65 cents to $69.97.

Activist investor Elliott Management reportedly took a large stake in the healthcare products and services company.

Bank of America Corp., down 5 cents to $36.25.

Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Moderna Inc., up $5.60 to 176.78.

British regulators authorized an updated version of the drug developer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.12 to $30.50.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider Unity Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unity Software wasn't on the list.

While Unity Software currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here