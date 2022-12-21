US consumer confidence rebounds in December





WASHINGTON (AP) — The American consumer's confidence rebounded this month, even as the Fed raises interest rates, making borrowing more expensive, and many economists fear an oncoming recession.

The Conference Board reported Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. This month's number reflected a sharp rebound, pushing the index to its highest level since April. November's figure was the lowest since July.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — also rose, to 147.2 this month from 138.3 in November.

The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions -- rose to 82.4 from 76.7. Readings near or below 80 are associated with recession.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here