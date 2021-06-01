 Skip to main content

US extends deadline letting Chevron stay in Venezuela

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday gave Chevron Corp. and several other American companies six more months to wind down their operations in Venezuela.

The special license exempting the companies from U.S. sanctions comes as the Biden administration reviews the U.S. policy that seek to starve President Nicolás Maduro's socialist government of badly needed oil revenue.

It allows Chevron and other companies, including Halliburton and Schlumberger, until Dec. 1 to carry out essential work on oil wells that preserves its assets and employment levels in the South American nation. It leaves unchanged a ban in place since last year prohibiting the companies from producing or exporting oil. The earlier license, also for six months, was set to expire June 3.

California-based Chevron is the last major U.S. oil company to do business in crisis-wracked Venezuela, having first invested in the country in the 1920s.

Venezuela sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves, yet its political upheaval and economic crunch have led more than 5 million people in recent years to flee their country, where many lack basic services like running water, electricity, gasoline and functioning hospitals.

Like the Trump administration, the Biden White House has harshly denounced Maduro as a “dictator” and continues to press for free and fair elections after the opposition sat out the 2018 vote when several candidates were barred from running.

At the same time, Biden has shown some support for attempts at dialogue between Maduro and members of the opposition. Opposition leader Juan Guaido — whom the U.S. recognizes as Venezuela's rightful president — has said sanctions relief should be part of any such talks.

Chevron’s net daily production in 2019 as a result of joint ventures with state-owned PDVSA averaged 35,300 barrels of crude oil, equal to roughly 6% of Venezuela’s total production.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading


7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal

Bellwether stocks are considered to be leading indicators about the direction of the overall economy, a specific sector, or the broader market. They are predictive stocks in that investors can use the company’s earnings reports to gauge economic strength or weakness.

The traditional definition of bellwether stocks brings to mind established, blue-chip companies. They are the home of mature brands with consumer loyalty. These may be stocks that aren’t associated with exceptional growth; some may be dividend stocks.

But there’s something different about normal this time around. If it’s true (and I think it is) that the old rules no longer apply, investors need to change the way they think about bellwether stocks. Plus, let’s face it, many stocks that we might consider to be bellwether stocks have already had a bit of a vaccine rally. That means that the easy gains are gone.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven of what may be termed the new bellwether stocks. These are stocks that investors should be paying attention to as the economy continues to reopen.

One quality of many of these stocks is that they are either negative for 2021 or underperforming the broader market. And that means that they are likely to have a strong upside as the economy grows.

View the "7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chevron (CVX)2.3$106.53+2.6%5.03%-25.55Buy$113.81
Halliburton (HAL)2.2$23.37+4.1%0.77%-11.63Buy$20.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.