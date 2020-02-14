S&P 500   3,375.39 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,411.47 (-0.04%)
QQQ   234.26 (+0.12%)
AAPL   325.04 (+0.05%)
FB   214.19 (+0.49%)
MSFT   184.59 (+0.48%)
AMZN   2,148.08 (-0.08%)
CGC   22.21 (+13.78%)
MU   59.45 (+0.20%)
GE   12.94 (+0.00%)
TSLA   803.70 (-0.04%)
AMD   54.94 (+0.75%)
T   38.19 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.50 (+2.03%)
F   8.19 (-0.73%)
NFLX   383.37 (+0.52%)
PRI   136.45 (-0.32%)
BAC   34.88 (-0.09%)
DIS   140.45 (-0.32%)
GILD   67.23 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   3,375.39 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,411.47 (-0.04%)
QQQ   234.26 (+0.12%)
AAPL   325.04 (+0.05%)
FB   214.19 (+0.49%)
MSFT   184.59 (+0.48%)
AMZN   2,148.08 (-0.08%)
CGC   22.21 (+13.78%)
MU   59.45 (+0.20%)
GE   12.94 (+0.00%)
TSLA   803.70 (-0.04%)
AMD   54.94 (+0.75%)
T   38.19 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.50 (+2.03%)
F   8.19 (-0.73%)
NFLX   383.37 (+0.52%)
PRI   136.45 (-0.32%)
BAC   34.88 (-0.09%)
DIS   140.45 (-0.32%)
GILD   67.23 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   3,375.39 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,411.47 (-0.04%)
QQQ   234.26 (+0.12%)
AAPL   325.04 (+0.05%)
FB   214.19 (+0.49%)
MSFT   184.59 (+0.48%)
AMZN   2,148.08 (-0.08%)
CGC   22.21 (+13.78%)
MU   59.45 (+0.20%)
GE   12.94 (+0.00%)
TSLA   803.70 (-0.04%)
AMD   54.94 (+0.75%)
T   38.19 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.50 (+2.03%)
F   8.19 (-0.73%)
NFLX   383.37 (+0.52%)
PRI   136.45 (-0.32%)
BAC   34.88 (-0.09%)
DIS   140.45 (-0.32%)
GILD   67.23 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   3,375.39 (+0.04%)
DOW   29,411.47 (-0.04%)
QQQ   234.26 (+0.12%)
AAPL   325.04 (+0.05%)
FB   214.19 (+0.49%)
MSFT   184.59 (+0.48%)
AMZN   2,148.08 (-0.08%)
CGC   22.21 (+13.78%)
MU   59.45 (+0.20%)
GE   12.94 (+0.00%)
TSLA   803.70 (-0.04%)
AMD   54.94 (+0.75%)
T   38.19 (-0.31%)
ACB   1.50 (+2.03%)
F   8.19 (-0.73%)
NFLX   383.37 (+0.52%)
PRI   136.45 (-0.32%)
BAC   34.88 (-0.09%)
DIS   140.45 (-0.32%)
GILD   67.23 (+0.64%)
Log in

US factory production slowed by Boeing shutdown, slips 0.1% in January

Posted on Friday, February 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel