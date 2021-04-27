US home prices rose 11.9% in February, fastest since 2014





WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose in February at the fastest pace in nearly seven years as strong demand for housing collided with a tight supply of homes on the market.

The February S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.9% from a year earlier, the biggest gain since March 2014. The index had also surged — 11.1% — in January. The February gain was about what economists had expected.

Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by year-over-year gains of 17.4% in Phoenix, 17% in San Diego and 15.4% in Seattle. Chicago (up 8.6%) and Las Vegas (up 9.1%) registered the smallest gains.

Demand for housing has surged during the pandemic. Americans fortunate enough to work from home, have sought more space or a different location. Low mortgage rates are also encouraging buyers: The average 30-year fixed, home loan rate fell last week below 3% for the first time in two months.

Yet so many have been reluctant to put their homes on the market during the pandemic for safety reasons it has strained the supply of homes for sale even further.

Matthew Speakman, economist at the real estate firm Zillow, said that listings of homes have begun to tick up, potentially easing the supply shortage. If that continues, “the meteoric rise in home prices may finally have a reason to come back down to earth. For now, red hot home price appreciation shows few signs of cooling," Speakman said in a research note.

The Commerce Department reported last week that sales of new homes shot up nearly 21% in March to the highest level since 2006, bouncing back from a big drop in February when severe winter weather paralyzed much of the country.

Sales of existing homes, however, fell in March for the second straight month, the National Association of Realtors reported last week, partly because so few houses are on the market.

The S&P 20-city index has climbed 83.5% since hitting bottom in March 2012 after the collapse of the mid-2000s housing bubble and the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.