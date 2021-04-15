US industrial production warms with the weather, rising 1.4%

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | Paul Wiseman, AP Economics Writer


In this May 13, 2020, file photo, Ford Motor Co., line workers put together ventilators that the automaker is assembling at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. Severe winter weather pushed industrial production down a sharp 2.2% in February, reflecting a big decline in factory output. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday, March 16, 2021, that the sharp fall in industrial output interrupted a string of positive gains beginning in October as U.S. factories were recovering from the pandemic-induced recession of last spring. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry rebounded last month as the United States recovered from an unusually frigid February.

Industrial production — including output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 1.4% in March, reversing a 2.6% drop in February, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. The increase was about half the surge economists had expected as federal aid flows into the economy and the rollout of vaccines encourages a return to normal business activity. Output was limited by disruptions in the supplies of key components.

“Clearly there is lots of demand out there," Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a research note. “It is up to manufacturers to pull up their socks and meet the demand.''

Output rose 2.7% at factories. Auto production increased 2.8% last month after plunging 10% in February. Automakers were constrained for the past two months by a shortage of computer chips. Production climbed 5.7% at mines on a jump in output by oil and gas producers.

Utility production plunged 11.4%, biggest drop in records going back to 1972, as the weather warmed in March and Americans turned down the heat.

U.S. factories, mines and utilities were running at 74.4% of capacity last month, up from 73.4% in February but well below the 1972-2020 average of 79.6%.

American industry has largely proven resilient through the coronavirus crisis, which hit the economy in March 2020. Industrial production was up 1% last month from a year earlier.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported earlier this month that U.S. factories expanded in March at the fastest pace in 37 years.

