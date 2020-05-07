US long-term mortgage rates mixed; 30-year loan at 3.26%





WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mixed this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.26% from 3.23% last week, which was the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. A year ago, the rate stood at 4.10%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.73% from 2.77% last week.

Consumer confidence in housing was pushed in April to its lowest level since November 2011 as the economy and housing market reeled from the shutdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, the other large mortgage buyer, Fannie Mae, said Thursday. Its survey showed consumers reporting a sharply more pessimistic view of home buying and selling conditions.

The latest blow of economic news came Thursday with the government report that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits because of the pandemic has soared past 33 million.

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".