S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds 
Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies
N Ireland party leader pans Pelosi's warning on Brexit terms
Live updates | Italy submits peace plan for Ukraine to UN
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds 
Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies
N Ireland party leader pans Pelosi's warning on Brexit terms
Live updates | Italy submits peace plan for Ukraine to UN
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds 
Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies
N Ireland party leader pans Pelosi's warning on Brexit terms
Live updates | Italy submits peace plan for Ukraine to UN
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
S&P 500   3,901.36
DOW   31,261.90
QQQ   288.68
3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds 
Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Finland says Russia suspending natural gas supplies
N Ireland party leader pans Pelosi's warning on Brexit terms
Live updates | Italy submits peace plan for Ukraine to UN
A bear market is hitting Wall Street. Here’s what that means
Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant

U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | Grant Peck, Associated Press


Russia’s Minister for Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov attends a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, May 21, 2022. Delegates from the United States and four other nations staged a walkout Saturday when the representative from Russia began his opening remarks at the meeting, officials said. (Kyodo News via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — Delegates from the United States and four other nations staged a walkout Saturday when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital, officials said.

A Japanese official said Japan's Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda and his counterparts from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of the meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

A statement from the office of New Zealand Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor said he walked out “in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has slowed the region’s economic recovery from COVID and made it harder for people in the region to get food on their tables. He walked out in good company.”

A U.S. official in Bangkok confirmed the walkout but did not provide further details. He asked not to be identified. There is diplomatic sensitivity over speaking about the incident because the proceedings were held in closed session. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is representing Washington at the meeting.

Thailand is this year's host nation for meetings of APEC, which comprises 21 economies. The two-day trade ministers meeting ends Sunday.

The walkout occurred just as Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s minister for economic development, was set to deliver his opening remarks, said a Southeast Asian diplomat, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said the delegates of the five protesting nations and their staff walked out together in what appeared to clearly be a planned action, and returned after Reshetnikov completed his remarks.

Western nations have imposed tough diplomatic and economic sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, but many of APEC member nations, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America, have distanced themselves from such moves. The war in Ukraine has raised major trade issues because it has disrupted supply chains, especially in the food sector.


APEC was launched in 1989 to boost growth by promoting economic integration and trade among its members.

___

Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Nick Perry in Wellington, New Zealand and David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this report.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.