US retailers that have sought bankruptcy protection in 2020

A JoS. A. Bank clothing chain location in Washington, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Tailored Brands, known for its clothing chains Men's Wearhouse and JoS. A. Bank, struggled as the pandemic shut stores and consumer demand for office attire dropped, has filed for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Following is a list of retailers that have sought bankruptcy protect in 2020.
Le Tote Inc. (Lord & Taylor), Aug. 3
Tailored Brands Inc. (Men's Wearhouse; Jos. A. Bank), Aug. 2
Ascena Retail Group Inc. (Ann Taylor; Lane Bryant) — July 23
Occasion Brands LLC — July 22
The Paper Store Inc. — July 14
RTW Retailwinds Inc. ( New York & Co.) — July 13
Muji U.S.A. Ltd. — July 10
Brooks Brothers Group Inc. — July 8
Sur La Table Inc. July 8
Lucky Brand LLC — July 3
Old Time Pottery Inc. — June 28
BHS Foodservice Solutions — June 26
GNC Holdings Inc. — June 23
Fairn & Swanson Inc. — June 2
Liftopia Inc. — June 2
Libbey Glass Inc. — June 1
Tuesday Morning Corp. — May 27
Centric Brands Inc. — May 18
J.C. Penney Co. Inc. — May 15
Stage Stores Inc. — May 10
Neiman Marcus Group Ltd. LLC — May 7
John Varvatos Enterprises Inc. — May 6
CD II Fashions LLC — May 4
Chinos Holdings Inc. — May 4
J.Hilburn Inc. — April 30
Rubie’s Costume Co. Inc. — April 30
RTS USA Corp. — April 29
N B L Textiles Inc. — April 24
Castella Imports Inc. — April 13
True Religion Apparel Inc. — April 13
Donghia Inc. — March 30
CHIEF Corp. — March 20
Paddle8 Inc. — March 16
Generation Zero Group Inc. — March 13
Modell’s Sporting Goods Inc. — March 11
Bluestem Brands Inc. — March 9
Art Van Furniture Inc. — March 8
Pier 1 Imports Inc. — Feb. 17
The Worth Collection Ltd. — Feb. 14
Must Cure Obesity Co. — Jan. 31
SFP Franchise Corp. — Jan. 23
Armadio Inc. — Jan. 15
