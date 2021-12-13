US stock indexes fall after best weekly gain since February





Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday in a sluggish start to the week following the market's best weekly gain since February.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222 points, or 0.6%, to 35,740 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

A wide range of retailers that rely on direct consumer spending led the losses. Hanesbrands fell 4.7%.

Auto makers and travel-related companies also broadly fell. Ford fell 3.6% and Carnival shed 5.8%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.44% from 1.49% late Friday. That weighed on banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Capital One fell 2.5%.

Industrial and energy companies also moved lower.

Health care companies gained ground. Several big pharmaceutical companies were standouts, including COVID-19 vaccine makers. Pfizer rose 4.3% following news it is buying Arena Pharmaceuticals. Fellow vaccine maker Moderna rose 5.7%.

Harley-Davidson jumped 14.6% after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company, valuing the enterprise that has been part of the motorcycle maker for 10 years at $1.77 billion.

Investors will be monitoring several economic reports this week and the Federal Reserve to gain more insight into economic growth as 2021 comes to a close and the world continues to try and shake off the impact from COVID-19.

Wall Street will get an inflation update on Tuesday when the Labor Department releases its Producer Price Index for November, which shows how inflation is impacting costs for businesses. That report will be especially important with the Fed meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Persistently rising inflation has prompted the central bank to hasten its plan to trim bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. Investors will be listening for any statements that add detail to the timing of that plan and hints at how that might impact how soon benchmark interest rates are increased in 2022.

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.