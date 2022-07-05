US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump

×
S&P 500   3,768.20 (-1.49%)
DOW   30,501.51 (-1.92%)
QQQ   279.62 (-0.89%)
AAPL   138.73 (-0.14%)
MSFT   256.78 (-1.08%)
META   162.15 (+1.32%)
GOOGL   2,164.46 (-0.47%)
AMZN   110.10 (+0.49%)
TSLA   657.97 (-3.49%)
NVDA   147.22 (+1.37%)
NIO   21.15 (-0.98%)
BABA   115.20 (-0.69%)
AMD   74.25 (+0.79%)
MU   55.54 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.70 (-3.91%)
T   20.91 (-1.88%)
GE   60.27 (-5.15%)
F   10.79 (-4.68%)
DIS   94.26 (-1.96%)
AMC   13.06 (-3.47%)
PFE   50.75 (-2.98%)
PYPL   72.20 (+1.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (+0.22%)
S&P 500   3,768.20 (-1.49%)
DOW   30,501.51 (-1.92%)
QQQ   279.62 (-0.89%)
AAPL   138.73 (-0.14%)
MSFT   256.78 (-1.08%)
META   162.15 (+1.32%)
GOOGL   2,164.46 (-0.47%)
AMZN   110.10 (+0.49%)
TSLA   657.97 (-3.49%)
NVDA   147.22 (+1.37%)
NIO   21.15 (-0.98%)
BABA   115.20 (-0.69%)
AMD   74.25 (+0.79%)
MU   55.54 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.70 (-3.91%)
T   20.91 (-1.88%)
GE   60.27 (-5.15%)
F   10.79 (-4.68%)
DIS   94.26 (-1.96%)
AMC   13.06 (-3.47%)
PFE   50.75 (-2.98%)
PYPL   72.20 (+1.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (+0.22%)
S&P 500   3,768.20 (-1.49%)
DOW   30,501.51 (-1.92%)
QQQ   279.62 (-0.89%)
AAPL   138.73 (-0.14%)
MSFT   256.78 (-1.08%)
META   162.15 (+1.32%)
GOOGL   2,164.46 (-0.47%)
AMZN   110.10 (+0.49%)
TSLA   657.97 (-3.49%)
NVDA   147.22 (+1.37%)
NIO   21.15 (-0.98%)
BABA   115.20 (-0.69%)
AMD   74.25 (+0.79%)
MU   55.54 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.70 (-3.91%)
T   20.91 (-1.88%)
GE   60.27 (-5.15%)
F   10.79 (-4.68%)
DIS   94.26 (-1.96%)
AMC   13.06 (-3.47%)
PFE   50.75 (-2.98%)
PYPL   72.20 (+1.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (+0.22%)
S&P 500   3,768.20 (-1.49%)
DOW   30,501.51 (-1.92%)
QQQ   279.62 (-0.89%)
AAPL   138.73 (-0.14%)
MSFT   256.78 (-1.08%)
META   162.15 (+1.32%)
GOOGL   2,164.46 (-0.47%)
AMZN   110.10 (+0.49%)
TSLA   657.97 (-3.49%)
NVDA   147.22 (+1.37%)
NIO   21.15 (-0.98%)
BABA   115.20 (-0.69%)
AMD   74.25 (+0.79%)
MU   55.54 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.70 (-3.91%)
T   20.91 (-1.88%)
GE   60.27 (-5.15%)
F   10.79 (-4.68%)
DIS   94.26 (-1.96%)
AMC   13.06 (-3.47%)
PFE   50.75 (-2.98%)
PYPL   72.20 (+1.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (+0.22%)

US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are opening lower across the board on Wall Street, Tuesday, July 5, and crude oil prices are dropping again. Treasury yields also fell as traders continued to worry about the state of the economy (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday, extending a slump for the major indexes as investors continue to worry about the state of the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. More than 95% of stocks in the benchmark index fell in the weak opening following a long weekend for the Independence Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 615 points, or 2%, to 30,515 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.

Small-company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 shed 1.9%.

Energy companies had some of the biggest losses as U.S. oil prices fell 5%. Exxon Mobil shed 2.8%.

Banks also fell significantly, along with bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.82% from 2.90% late Friday. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.4%.

Tesla fell 3.4% after reporting its lowest quarterly sales numbers since last fall.

European markets were also lower.

Stocks remain in a slump that pulled the S&P 500 into a bear market last month, meaning an extended decline of 20% or more from a recent peak. The market's performance in the first half of 2022 was the worst since the first six months of 1970.

Inflation has been squeezing businesses and consumers throughout the year, but tightened its grip after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The invasion sent oil prices higher globally and sent gasoline prices in the U.S. to record highs. That prompted a pullback in spending from consumers struggling with higher prices on everything from food to clothing.

Lockdowns in China from rising COVID-19 cases have also made supply chain problems worse.

Central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to temper inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressive in its shift from historically low interest rates at the height of the pandemic to unusually big rate increases. But, that has raised concerns that the central bank could go too far in raising rates and hitting the brakes too hard on economic growth, which could bring on a recession.


Wall Street has been closely watching the latest economic updates for more clues on how inflation is impacting the economy and whether that could shift the Fed's position on rate hikes. Wall Street will get a closer look at the employment market on Friday when the the government releases employment data for June.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.