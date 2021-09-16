US stocks fall as technology companies lead a broad slide





Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as technology and communications companies fell broadly.

Trading was choppy. Stocks edged higher in the early going after a surprisingly good retail sales report for August, but then quickly turned lower.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7% as of 10:20 a.m., with every sector within the benchmark index losing ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192 points, or 0.6%, to 34,620 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

Technology companies were the biggest drag on the market, along with communications and health care stocks. Nvidia fell 1.3% and Twitter fell 1.1%.

Banks held on to some gains as bond yields climbed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.34% from 1.30% late Wednesday.

A mix of retailers gained ground following the retail sales report, which showed a surprise jump in August. Gap rose 2.7% and Bath & Body Works rose 1.3%.

Investors were given another mixed bag of economic data to review as they try to gauge the economic recovery's path ahead amid the virus pandemic, inflation and other factors.

The Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 0.7% in August. Economists had expected a 0.85% contraction over concerns that people would have pulled back on spending as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 prompts consumers to pull back on shopping.

Consumers simply shifted spending to more online purchases and away from businesses that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, including restaurants and other business that rely on in-person spending.

Wall Street is also reviewing a disappointing report showing that weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected.

Bellwether stocks are considered to be leading indicators about the direction of the overall economy, a specific sector, or the broader market. They are predictive stocks in that investors can use the company’s earnings reports to gauge economic strength or weakness.The traditional definition of bellwether stocks brings to mind established, blue-chip companies. They are the home of mature brands with consumer loyalty. These may be stocks that aren’t associated with exceptional growth; some may be dividend stocks.But there’s something different about normal this time around. If it’s true (and I think it is) that the old rules no longer apply, investors need to change the way they think about bellwether stocks. Plus, let’s face it, many stocks that we might consider to be bellwether stocks have already had a bit of a vaccine rally. That means that the easy gains are gone.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven of what may be termed the new bellwether stocks. These are stocks that investors should be paying attention to as the economy continues to reopen.One quality of many of these stocks is that they are either negative for 2021 or underperforming the broader market. And that means that they are likely to have a strong upside as the economy grows.