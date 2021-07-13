US stocks wobble as investors weigh earnings, inflation

















Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Tuesday as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation.

Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery's trajectory to the Federal Reserve's reaction. The latest report from the Labor Department shows yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49 points, or 0.1%, to 34,947 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Most stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 were losing ground, but technology companies made solid gains and helped counter the broader drop. The muted trading comes a day after the index set its latest record high.

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation that has been raising concerns on Wall Street that the Fed might consider withdrawing its low-interest rate policies and scaling back its bond purchases earlier than expected.

Major companies opened up the latest round of corporate earnings with investors listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.

Goldman Sachs slipped 1.4% despite reporting the second-best quarterly profit in the investment bank's history. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.7% after giving investors a mixed report with solid profits but lower revenue as interest rates fell over the last three months.

Banks were the biggest drag on the market. Bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans, continued edging lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.34% from 1.36% late Monday.

Solid earnings did help some companies make gains. PepsiCo rose 2.6% after beating Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.2 $153.62 -2.8% 2.34% 12.20 Buy $158.65 The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) 1.8 $374.07 -1.7% 1.34% 8.02 Buy $388.70

Who knew that something so tiny could create such a big problem? However, that’s the case with the semiconductor industry. Chip manufacturers are facing supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Semiconductors are in high demand for the big tech companies who need the chips to power the servers for their data centers. But they are also needed for much of the technology we take for granted including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and automobiles – a sector that seems to be at the root of the current crisis.Any weekend mechanic knows that even traditional internal combustion cars are heavily reliant on electronics. In fact, electronic parts and components account for 40% of a new, internal combustion vehicle. That’s more than doubled since 2000.However as it turns out, some manufacturers may have overestimated how soon consumers would be ready for an “all-electric” future. And that meant that they didn’t forecast how much demand there would be for the kind of chips needed to do the mundane, but vital tasks of steering, braking, and even powering windows up and down.Part of the problem is that U.S. businesses are heavily reliant on countries like China and Taiwan for their semiconductors. In fact, only about 12.5% of semiconductor manufacturing is done in the United States.Of course, this creates a tremendous opportunity for the companies that manufacture these chips. And it comes at a good time. The semiconductor sector is notoriously cyclical and was coming down from the elevated demand for the 5G buildout.In this special presentation, we’ll give you a list of seven semiconductor companies that you can invest in to take advantage of this opportunity.