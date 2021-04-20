US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country's electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry.

The initiative, announced Tuesday by the Energy Department, encourages owners and operators of power plants and electric utilities to improve their capabilities for identifying cyber threats to their networks. It includes concrete milestones for them to put into use technologies so they can spot and respond to intrusions in real time.

The department is soliciting input from electric utilities, energy companies, government agencies and others for recommendations about how to safeguard the energy system supply chain.

The effort underscores the heightened concern about the prospects for cyberattacks that disrupt the nation's power supply. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month that the administration was undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging attacks.

The U.S. “faces a well-documented and increasing cyber threat from malicious actors seeking to disrupt the electricity Americans rely on to power our homes and businesses,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

