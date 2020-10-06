S&P 500   3,420.74 (+0.36%)
DOW   28,270.73 (+0.43%)
QQQ   280.09 (-0.02%)
AAPL   115.49 (-0.87%)
MSFT   208.82 (-0.74%)
FB   263.67 (-0.37%)
GOOGL   1,476.25 (-0.44%)
AMZN   3,159.01 (-1.26%)
TSLA   421.27 (-1.04%)
NVDA   563.69 (+3.30%)
BABA   296.48 (+2.85%)
CGC   14.84 (-0.67%)
MU   48.67 (+2.25%)
GE   6.20 (-3.28%)
AMD   86.14 (-0.01%)
T   29.11 (+1.53%)
F   7.21 (+2.71%)
ACB   4.61 (-0.22%)
GILD   63.20 (-0.63%)
NFLX   515.02 (-1.08%)
DIS   123.47 (+0.08%)
BA   165.55 (-3.30%)
BAC   25.12 (+2.03%)
US trade deficit rises 5.9% to $67.1 billion in August, highest since August 2006

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit rises 5.9% to $67.1 billion in August, highest since August 2006.

10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch

Video games are big business. In 2019, sales of video games were nearly $150 billion worldwide according to the research firm Newzoo. That marked a 7.2% growth from the previous year. And, at the time of the report Newzoo estimated that global video game sales would rise to nearly $160 billion in 2020.

But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, things may be changing. The video game industry is undergoing profound changes. Consumers truly have an a la carte model for gaming. Do they want to use a traditional console? They can. How about their laptop? Check. And they can also use their mobile device.

But it’s not just the hardware they use. Multiplayer games are now the rage as is the ability to play online versus other competitors. And then there’s the whole movement towards esports which is helping to inspire a service like Twitch that allows people to watch other people play video games.

As investors, the growth of digital downloads and cloud-based streaming is playing a significant role in the way video game stocks are perceived. And it’s a big reason why many video game stocks are among the best investments at the moment.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at pure-play video game stocks as well as technology companies that are leveraging their strengths to get a share of this growing pie.

View the "10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch".

