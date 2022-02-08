Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter





COVID-19 vaccine sales boosted Pfizer earnings well past expectations in the fourth quarter, but the drugmaker is setting a lower-than-expected bar for 2022.

Pfizer debuted on Tuesday annual forecasts for both earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst expectations even as the drugmaker expects another robust year of sales from its vaccine, Comirnaty, and its new coronavirus treatment, Paxlovid.

Its stock started sliding in early trading.

Pfizer expects Comirnaty to bring in another $32 billion in sales in 2022, while Wall Street is looking for more than $34 billion. Both the company and the Street expect another $22 billion in sales from Paxlovid, which received regulatory approval in the United States shortly before Christmas.

Overall, Pfizer forecasts adjusted earnings in the new year to range from $6.35 to $6.55 per share on $98 billion to $102 billion in revenue.

Industry analysts forecast earnings of $6.71 per share on $103.18 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Pfizer's two-shot coronavirus vaccine brought in $36.78 billion in revenue in 2021, its first full year on the market.

The $12.5 billion in sales it recorded in the fourth quarter helped Pfizer's top line double compared to the last quarter of 2020.

The COVID-19 vaccine became Pfizer’s top selling product by last year’s second quarter, before children started receiving the preventive shots and adults began receiving booster doses.

The New York drugmaker books the vast majority of revenue from Comirnaty and splits profit, as well as the cost to make and distribute the vaccine, with development partner BioNTech.

Outside Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Pfizer products include several cancer treatments, other vaccines and internal medicine drugs like Eliquis, for preventing blood clots and strokes.

Overall, Pfizer reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 for the fourth quarter on $23.84 billion in revenue.

Analysts expected earnings of 87 cents per share on $24.16 billion in sales for the fourth quarter.

Company shares fell more than 3%, or $1.97, to $51.24 before markets opened.

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.