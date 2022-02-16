ViacomCBS, La-Z-Boy fall; Generac, Owens Corning rise

S&P 500   4,475.01 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,934.27 (-0.16%)
QQQ   355.93 (-0.06%)
AAPL   172.55 (-0.14%)
MSFT   299.50 (-0.32%)
FB   216.54 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   2,754.76 (+0.83%)
AMZN   3,162.01 (+1.02%)
TSLA   923.39 (+0.10%)
NVDA   265.11 (+0.06%)
BABA   125.56 (-0.54%)
NIO   25.61 (-0.70%)
AMD   117.69 (-3.11%)
CGC   8.75 (+0.23%)
MU   96.06 (+0.06%)
GE   101.41 (+0.49%)
T   23.94 (-1.64%)
F   18.01 (-0.39%)
DIS   156.35 (+1.05%)
AMC   19.67 (+0.98%)
PFE   49.68 (-0.22%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   218.93 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,475.01 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,934.27 (-0.16%)
QQQ   355.93 (-0.06%)
AAPL   172.55 (-0.14%)
MSFT   299.50 (-0.32%)
FB   216.54 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   2,754.76 (+0.83%)
AMZN   3,162.01 (+1.02%)
TSLA   923.39 (+0.10%)
NVDA   265.11 (+0.06%)
BABA   125.56 (-0.54%)
NIO   25.61 (-0.70%)
AMD   117.69 (-3.11%)
CGC   8.75 (+0.23%)
MU   96.06 (+0.06%)
GE   101.41 (+0.49%)
T   23.94 (-1.64%)
F   18.01 (-0.39%)
DIS   156.35 (+1.05%)
AMC   19.67 (+0.98%)
PFE   49.68 (-0.22%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   218.93 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,475.01 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,934.27 (-0.16%)
QQQ   355.93 (-0.06%)
AAPL   172.55 (-0.14%)
MSFT   299.50 (-0.32%)
FB   216.54 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   2,754.76 (+0.83%)
AMZN   3,162.01 (+1.02%)
TSLA   923.39 (+0.10%)
NVDA   265.11 (+0.06%)
BABA   125.56 (-0.54%)
NIO   25.61 (-0.70%)
AMD   117.69 (-3.11%)
CGC   8.75 (+0.23%)
MU   96.06 (+0.06%)
GE   101.41 (+0.49%)
T   23.94 (-1.64%)
F   18.01 (-0.39%)
DIS   156.35 (+1.05%)
AMC   19.67 (+0.98%)
PFE   49.68 (-0.22%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   218.93 (+0.55%)
S&P 500   4,475.01 (+0.09%)
DOW   34,934.27 (-0.16%)
QQQ   355.93 (-0.06%)
AAPL   172.55 (-0.14%)
MSFT   299.50 (-0.32%)
FB   216.54 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   2,754.76 (+0.83%)
AMZN   3,162.01 (+1.02%)
TSLA   923.39 (+0.10%)
NVDA   265.11 (+0.06%)
BABA   125.56 (-0.54%)
NIO   25.61 (-0.70%)
AMD   117.69 (-3.11%)
CGC   8.75 (+0.23%)
MU   96.06 (+0.06%)
GE   101.41 (+0.49%)
T   23.94 (-1.64%)
F   18.01 (-0.39%)
DIS   156.35 (+1.05%)
AMC   19.67 (+0.98%)
PFE   49.68 (-0.22%)
ACB   4.70 (+1.51%)
BA   218.93 (+0.55%)

ViacomCBS, La-Z-Boy fall; Generac, Owens Corning rise

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., up $2.52 to $25.80.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is buying the multifamily property owner for about $5.8 billion.

ViacomCBS Inc., down $6.41 to $29.58.

The entertainment company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $6.17 to $104.86.

The cloud services provider is buying Linode for about $900 million.

Wyndham Resorts & Hotels Inc., down 3 cents to $90.26.

The hotel operator gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Generac Holdings Inc., up $39.74 to $316.44.

The power generator maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up $3.06 to $53.55.

The auto dealer handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Owens Corning, up $8.46 to $100.80.

The maker of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

La-Z-Boy Inc., down $6.29 to $30.15.

The furniture maker reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sonic Automotive right now?

Before you consider Sonic Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonic Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Sonic Automotive currently has a "Sell" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)1.8$25.80+10.8%2.71%-8.43Buy$15.88
Akamai Technologies (AKAM)2.5$104.86-5.6%N/A28.81Buy$135.80
Sonic Automotive (SAH)2.3$53.55+6.1%0.90%7.51Sell$40.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.