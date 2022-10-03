S&P 500   3,678.43 (+2.59%)
DOW   29,490.89 (+2.66%)
QQQ   273.53 (+2.35%)
AAPL   142.45 (+3.08%)
MSFT   240.74 (+3.37%)
META   138.61 (+2.16%)
GOOGL   98.64 (+3.13%)
AMZN   115.80 (+2.48%)
TSLA   242.40 (-8.61%)
NVDA   125.12 (+3.07%)
NIO   15.49 (-1.78%)
BABA   80.45 (+0.58%)
AMD   66.11 (+4.34%)
T   15.90 (+3.65%)
MU   51.72 (+3.23%)
CGC   2.90 (+6.23%)
F   11.47 (+2.41%)
GE   63.60 (+2.73%)
DIS   97.13 (+2.97%)
AMC   6.88 (-1.29%)
PYPL   87.18 (+1.29%)
PFE   44.14 (+0.87%)
NFLX   239.04 (+1.53%)
Viasat, Myovant rise; Tesla, Twitter fall

Mon., October 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla Inc., down $22.85 to $242.40.

The electric vehicle maker’s third-quarter delivery figures disappointed Wall Street.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $4.61 to $91.92.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.

Viasat Inc., up $8.14 to $38.37.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology is selling its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business for $1.96 billion.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $6.48 to $24.44.

The biopharmaceutical company rejected a buyout offer from Sumitovant.

InterDigital Inc., up $7.39 to $47.81.

The wireless research and development company raised its third-quarter revenue forecast.

Freshpet Inc., up $4.57 to $54.66.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food is reportedly considering putting itself up for sale.

Fluor Corp., up $2.20 to $27.09.

The engineering, construction and operations company was awarded two contracts with BASF for projects in China.

Twitter Inc., down $1.30 to $42.54.

The Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
1.1392 of 5 stars		$24.44+36.1%N/A-13.89Moderate Buy$17.67
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.4385 of 5 stars		$91.92+5.3%3.83%10.06Moderate Buy$96.69
7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

