Viasat, Myovant rise; Tesla, Twitter fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla Inc., down $22.85 to $242.40.

The electric vehicle maker’s third-quarter delivery figures disappointed Wall Street.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $4.61 to $91.92.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices.

Viasat Inc., up $8.14 to $38.37.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology is selling its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business for $1.96 billion.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., up $6.48 to $24.44.

The biopharmaceutical company rejected a buyout offer from Sumitovant.

InterDigital Inc., up $7.39 to $47.81.

The wireless research and development company raised its third-quarter revenue forecast.

Freshpet Inc., up $4.57 to $54.66.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food is reportedly considering putting itself up for sale.

Fluor Corp., up $2.20 to $27.09.

The engineering, construction and operations company was awarded two contracts with BASF for projects in China.

Twitter Inc., down $1.30 to $42.54.

The Supreme Court will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Myovant Sciences (MYOV) 1.1392 of 5 stars $24.44 +36.1% N/A -13.89 Moderate Buy $17.67 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.4385 of 5 stars $91.92 +5.3% 3.83% 10.06 Moderate Buy $96.69

