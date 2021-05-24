Virgin Galactic, Ormat Technologies rise; Cimarex, NGM fall

Monday, May 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.82 to $26.89.

The spaceflight company's SpaceShipTwo craft completed a successful test flight over the weekend.

Ormat Technologies Inc., up $2 to $69.30.

The geothermal energy company is buying two geothermal assets in Nevada for $171 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., down $11.57 to $16.81.

The biotechnology company reported disappointing results from a study on a potential liver disease drug.

Cimarex Energy Co., down $5.05 to $66.14.

The oil and gas company is buying Cabot Oil & Gas.

Vivint Smart Home Inc., down 19 cents to $13.27.

Founder and CEO Todd Pedersen is stepping down once the smart-home technology company appoints a successor.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc., down $4.29 to $187.88.

The financial services company said it is reducing fees on target date mutual funds and trusts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. up $1.35 to $30.05.

The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on its plan to start cruises in the U.S this summer.

HP Inc., up 65 cents to $32.31.

The maker of computers and printers signed a contract with Unique Logistics International.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) 1.2 $30.05 +4.7% N/A -2.47 Hold $25.82 NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) 1.8 $16.81 -40.8% N/A -10.71 Buy $40.00 Cimarex Energy (XEC) 2.1 $66.14 -7.1% 1.63% -6.17 Buy $68.55 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 2.1 $187.88 -2.2% 2.30% 15.95 Hold $163.90 Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) 1.6 $13.27 -1.4% N/A -4.83 Buy $23.00 Ormat Technologies (ORA) 2.1 $69.30 +3.0% 0.69% 48.80 Hold $89.80

