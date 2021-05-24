 Skip to main content

Virgin Galactic, Ormat Technologies rise; Cimarex, NGM fall

Monday, May 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $5.82 to $26.89.

The spaceflight company's SpaceShipTwo craft completed a successful test flight over the weekend.

Ormat Technologies Inc., up $2 to $69.30.

The geothermal energy company is buying two geothermal assets in Nevada for $171 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., down $11.57 to $16.81.

The biotechnology company reported disappointing results from a study on a potential liver disease drug.

Cimarex Energy Co., down $5.05 to $66.14.

The oil and gas company is buying Cabot Oil & Gas.

Vivint Smart Home Inc., down 19 cents to $13.27.

Founder and CEO Todd Pedersen is stepping down once the smart-home technology company appoints a successor.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc., down $4.29 to $187.88.

The financial services company said it is reducing fees on target date mutual funds and trusts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. up $1.35 to $30.05.

The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on its plan to start cruises in the U.S this summer.

HP Inc., up 65 cents to $32.31.

The maker of computers and printers signed a contract with Unique Logistics International.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)1.2$30.05+4.7%N/A-2.47Hold$25.82
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)1.8$16.81-40.8%N/A-10.71Buy$40.00
Cimarex Energy (XEC)2.1$66.14-7.1%1.63%-6.17Buy$68.55
T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)2.1$187.88-2.2%2.30%15.95Hold$163.90
Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)1.6$13.27-1.4%N/A-4.83Buy$23.00
Ormat Technologies (ORA)2.1$69.30+3.0%0.69%48.80Hold$89.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

