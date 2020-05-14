Virtusa, Penske fall; Cisco Systems, Flowers Foods rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., up $1.90 to $43.85.

The seller of routers and switches reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter results and gave a solid profit forecast.

Mastercard Inc., up $8.15 to $277.31.

The payment processor said it's starting to see improvements in spending.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 72 cents to $7.00.

The maker of teeth-straightening products reported disappointing first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Flowers Foods Inc., up 20 cents to $22.81.

The maker of Wonder Bread and other baked goods beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Penske Automotive Group Inc., down 82 cents to $31.01.

The car and truck dealership chain suspended its quarterly dividend to cut costs because of the virus pandemic.

Jack In The Box Inc., up $1.76 to $65.47.

The burger chain's fiscal second-quarter financial results missed Wall Street forecasts and it suspended its dividend.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up 45 cents to $10.7

The cruise operator reported a far bigger first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected as the virus pandemic halted operations.

Virtusa Corp., down $6.57 to $25.19.

The information technology services company reported weak quarterly profit and pulled its financial forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Cisco Systems (CSCO) 2.6 $43.85 +4.5% 3.28% 17.13 Buy $51.10 Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 3.3 $31.01 -2.6% 5.42% 6.56 Buy $45.17 Virtusa (VRTU) 1.8 $25.19 -20.7% N/A 25.97 Buy $48.33 Flowers Foods (FLO) 1.8 $22.83 +1.0% 3.33% 29.65 Hold $21.67 Jack in the Box (JACK) 2.6 $65.47 +2.8% 2.44% 24.71 Hold $70.80

