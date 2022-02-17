S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,475.01
DOW   34,934.27
QQQ   356.04
Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough
US stocks move lower, cooling off a day after broad rally
Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Visa, Amazon announce worldwide payment agreement

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | The Associated Press


The logo for Amazon.com Inc. is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Amazon says it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom because of a dispute over fees that the payment company charges. Visa Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. announced an agreement Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, that allows customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. announced an agreement Thursday that allows customers to use Visa cards on Amazon sites worldwide without additional fees.

The companies also agreed to collaborate on product and technology initiatives for “innovative payment experiences,” Visa said in an email.

Credit card fees have been a growing source of tension between Amazon and Visa. Last year, Amazon started charging customers in Australia and Singapore who use Visa credit cards a 0.5% surcharge.

Under the agreement, Amazon’s amazon.co.uk site in Britain will no longer turn off Visa credit cards. Customers in Australia and Singapore will no longer pay the surcharge for using Visa.

Last month, Amazon’s British website backed away from plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom, saying the two sides were talking.

Amazon had announced the move in November, blaming “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”

Any credit card transaction involves various fees, such as an “interchange fee” that the shopper’s bank pays to the retailer’s bank and other costs like service and technology charges. It wasn't clear which fee was the focus of the U.K. dispute.

Should you invest $1,000 in Visa right now?

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Visa (V)3.2$228.82+0.4%0.66%37.88Buy$269.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.