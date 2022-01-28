S&P 500   4,431.85 (+2.43%)
DOW   34,725.47 (+1.65%)
QQQ   351.63 (+3.09%)
AAPL   170.00 (+6.77%)
MSFT   308.31 (+2.82%)
FB   301.32 (+2.27%)
GOOGL   2,665.00 (+3.29%)
AMZN   2,875.50 (+2.96%)
TSLA   846.13 (+2.05%)
NVDA   228.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   115.02 (+2.89%)
NIO   20.85 (-1.23%)
AMD   105.26 (+2.59%)
CGC   7.23 (+5.55%)
MU   78.84 (+0.15%)
GE   92.07 (+2.41%)
T   25.21 (+4.52%)
F   19.54 (-0.05%)
DIS   138.63 (+2.37%)
AMC   15.02 (+3.44%)
PFE   54.33 (+1.80%)
ACB   3.90 (+2.90%)
BA   190.08 (+0.17%)
Visa, Atlassian rise; Mondelez, Western Digital fall

Friday, January 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Visa Inc., up $21.85 to $228.

The global payments processor reported a strong fiscal first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mondelez International Inc., down $1.05 to $66.42.

The maker of Oreo cookies warned that its business in North America is getting hurt by supply chain problems and inflation.

Stryker Corp., up $3.06 to $248.39.

The medical device maker's fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Atlassian Corp., up $28.28 to $319.17.

The software company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

KLA Corp., down $4.85 to $366.65.

The maker of equipment for chipmakers reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Western Digital Corp., down $3.94 to $49.90.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Juniper Networks Inc., up $2.18 to $33.63.

The computer network equipment maker beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

United States Steel Corp., up 95 cents to $19.54.

The steelmaker announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Western Digital (WDC)2.8$49.91-7.3%N/A10.55Buy$76.90
Juniper Networks (JNPR)2.5$33.63+6.9%2.38%74.73Buy$34.27
Visa (V)3.2$227.75+10.5%0.66%40.45Buy$265.38
United States Steel (X)2.4$19.55+5.2%1.02%1.77Hold$29.80
