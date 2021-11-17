Visa, Target fall; TJX, Varex Imaging rise

S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   397.63 (+0.05%)
AAPL   153.49 (+1.65%)
MSFT   339.12 (-0.11%)
FB   340.77 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,960.94 (+0.12%)
AMZN   3,549.00 (+0.23%)
TSLA   1,089.01 (+3.25%)
NVDA   292.61 (-3.12%)
BABA   161.58 (-4.07%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.34 (-0.73%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.46 (-1.76%)
T   24.66 (+0.00%)
F   19.96 (+0.86%)
DIS   157.33 (-0.94%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.13 (-1.10%)
PFE   50.87 (+2.56%)
BA   226.62 (+0.36%)
S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   397.63 (+0.05%)
AAPL   153.49 (+1.65%)
MSFT   339.12 (-0.11%)
FB   340.77 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,960.94 (+0.12%)
AMZN   3,549.00 (+0.23%)
TSLA   1,089.01 (+3.25%)
NVDA   292.61 (-3.12%)
BABA   161.58 (-4.07%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.34 (-0.73%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.46 (-1.76%)
T   24.66 (+0.00%)
F   19.96 (+0.86%)
DIS   157.33 (-0.94%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.13 (-1.10%)
PFE   50.87 (+2.56%)
BA   226.62 (+0.36%)
S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   397.63 (+0.05%)
AAPL   153.49 (+1.65%)
MSFT   339.12 (-0.11%)
FB   340.77 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,960.94 (+0.12%)
AMZN   3,549.00 (+0.23%)
TSLA   1,089.01 (+3.25%)
NVDA   292.61 (-3.12%)
BABA   161.58 (-4.07%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.34 (-0.73%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.46 (-1.76%)
T   24.66 (+0.00%)
F   19.96 (+0.86%)
DIS   157.33 (-0.94%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.13 (-1.10%)
PFE   50.87 (+2.56%)
BA   226.62 (+0.36%)
S&P 500   4,688.67 (-0.26%)
DOW   35,931.05 (-0.58%)
QQQ   397.63 (+0.05%)
AAPL   153.49 (+1.65%)
MSFT   339.12 (-0.11%)
FB   340.77 (-0.64%)
GOOGL   2,960.94 (+0.12%)
AMZN   3,549.00 (+0.23%)
TSLA   1,089.01 (+3.25%)
NVDA   292.61 (-3.12%)
BABA   161.58 (-4.07%)
NIO   39.67 (-2.46%)
CGC   13.60 (-5.42%)
AMD   151.34 (-0.73%)
GE   101.99 (-1.32%)
MU   75.46 (-1.76%)
T   24.66 (+0.00%)
F   19.96 (+0.86%)
DIS   157.33 (-0.94%)
ACB   7.89 (-5.17%)
AMC   42.13 (-1.10%)
PFE   50.87 (+2.56%)
BA   226.62 (+0.36%)

Visa, Target fall; TJX, Varex Imaging rise

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Lowe's Companies Inc., up 95 cents to $245.73.

The home improvement retailer raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

Visa Inc., down $10.12 to $205.06.

Amazon says it will stop accepting credit cards issued by the payments processor in the U.K. because of a dispute over fees.

Target Corp., down $12.59 to $253.80.

The retailer's profit margins were crimped by higher merchandise, freight and supply chain costs.

TJX Companies Inc., up $4.05 to $73.55.

The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other retail chains reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Varex Imaging Corp., up $3.21 to $30.05.

The X-ray imaging technology company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $7.95 to $242.23.

The biotechnology company asked Canadian regulators to authorize use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11.

Biogen Inc., down $3.17 to $258.38.

The biotechnology company faces a possible setback in its European regulatory review for a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Valero Energy Corp., down $3.51 to $73.45.

Crude oil and natural gas prices fell and weighed down energy companies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Varex Imaging right now?

Before you consider Varex Imaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Varex Imaging wasn't on the list.

While Varex Imaging currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Visa (V)3.4$205.06-4.7%0.73%36.42Buy$271.64
TJX Companies (TJX)3.1$73.55+5.8%1.41%35.70Buy$80.76
Valero Energy (VLO)3.4$73.45-5.8%5.34%-67.38Buy$87.83
Varex Imaging (VREX)1.7$30.05+12.0%N/A-66.78Buy$41.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.