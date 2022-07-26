50% OFF
S&P 500   3,921.05 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,761.54 (-0.71%)
QQQ   294.37 (-1.96%)
AAPL   151.60 (-0.88%)
MSFT   251.90 (-2.68%)
META   159.15 (-4.50%)
GOOGL   105.02 (-2.32%)
AMZN   114.81 (-5.23%)
TSLA   776.58 (-3.57%)
NVDA   165.33 (-2.88%)
NIO   19.04 (-1.50%)
BABA   101.44 (+0.38%)
AMD   85.25 (-2.62%)
MU   59.66 (-0.81%)
CGC   2.36 (-7.09%)
T   18.30 (-1.24%)
GE   71.51 (+4.61%)
F   12.54 (-2.34%)
DIS   99.78 (-2.83%)
AMC   14.03 (-5.90%)
PFE   52.30 (+1.02%)
PYPL   77.04 (-5.65%)
NFLX   213.91 (-2.11%)
Visa's profits jump 32% as consumers start traveling again

Tue., July 26, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer


This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Visa Inc. said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that its fiscal third quarter profits rose 32% from a year earlier, helped by yet another double-digit rise in the amount of money processed on its credit and debit card network. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa Inc. said Tuesday that its fiscal third quarter profits rose 32% from a year earlier, helped by yet another double-digit rise in the amount of money processed on its credit and debit card network.

The payment processing company said it earned a profit of $3.4 billion, or $1.60 a share, compared to a profit of $2.57 billion, or $1.18 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time costs, Visa earned $1.98 per share this quarter, which was much better than the $1.75 a share that analysts had been expecting, according to FactSet.

San Francisco-based Visa has been benefiting from a worldwide migration from cash to digital forms of payments, either through online shopping or through the increased use of contactless payments. The company processed $2.939 trillion on its network last quarter, up 12% from a year earlier. Visa earns a small fee from every transaction that crosses its network, depending on the type of transaction and the merchant who used it.

Most notably cross-border payments were up 40% from a year earlier, a signal that consumers are returning to their pre-pandemic traveling habits.

“Consumers are back on the road, visiting various corners of the world, resulting in cross-border travel volume surpassing 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020,” said Al Kelly, chairman and CEO of Visa, in a statement.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Visa (V)
3.0165 of 5 stars		$212.49-0.8%0.71%33.41Moderate Buy$262.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

