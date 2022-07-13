Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
S&P 500   3,818.80
DOW   30,981.33
QQQ   286.24
US stocks waver as earnings reports for companies begin
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM
Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
American Airlines expects to book a pretax profit for Q2
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention

Vote on Spirit, Frontier merger is postponed, again

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer


A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed merger with Frontier Airlines after Frontier's CEO said in a letter that his airline is “very far” from winning Spirit shareholder approval for the deal.

At issue is competing bid for Spirit from another budget airline, JetBlue, which is offering about $1 billion more. Spirit has said regulators are more likely to block that deal and is advising its shareholders to stick with Colorado's Frontier.

A vote on the deal had been scheduled for Friday. Spirit said Wednesday that the vote is now scheduled for July 27, two weeks away.

Spirit, based in Miramar, Florida, said it remains committed to the Frontier deal.

Frontier is offering Spirit shareholders $4.13 in cash and about 1.9 shares of Frontier for every share of Spirit. Spirit shareholders would own 48.5% of the combined airline.

JetBlue, based in New York City, is offering $33.50 per share in cash, and up to $34.15 per share — or about $3.7 billion — including a ticking fee to cover a delay in closing the purchase.

Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in a letter made public Monday that if Spirit’s board changes its mind and supports the JetBlue bid, Frontier would waive its right to match the offer. He said Frontier has already submitted its best and final offer.

Spirit rebuffed JetBlue in April but since that time the two airlines have been holding talks, with JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes saying he was “ encouraged by our discussions with Spirit.”

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. rose nearly 4% before the market open. Spirit's stock climbed slightly, while shares of JetBlue fell slightly.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.1769 of 5 stars		$8.28+3.0%N/A-14.03Hold$14.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.